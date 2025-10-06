mobile app bar

“That’s the Hard Part”: Shane van Gisbergen Opens Up on the Challenges That Lie Ahead in NASCAR This Season

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen (88) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Jul 13, 2025; Sonoma, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen (88) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

When you win nearly one-sixth of the 36 races in a NASCAR Cup season, most drivers would consider that a great season. A championship-worthy season, as a matter of fact. Well, that answer would be yes and no for Shane Van Gisbergen, who earned his fifth road course win on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval.

However, in a sense, the victory came in a losing cause, as he was eliminated from the Cup playoffs three races ago after the opening Round of 16.

The best Van Gisbergen can hope to finish this season is 13th. Still, the New Zealand native is slowly but surely improving on ovals, which make up the lion’s share of the Cup schedule.

Once the former three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion fully gets the hang of ovals — and he has definitely shown improvement this year compared to last season — SVG is going to become “very dangerous,” as his boss, Trackhouse owner Justin Marks, said after Van Gisbergen’s win at Charlotte on Sunday.

“I think it’s still just time,” SVG said of what he still needs during his post-race press conference. “I feel like every race weekend I’m learning something. Even on a road course.”

Van Gisbergen was a spoiler on Sunday Sunday, helping to knock four drivers out of contention for further advancement into the Round of Eight, which begins next Sunday in Las Vegas. SVG is hoping he can continue in the same trajectory in the final four races of the season, while also getting better on all four ovals (Las Vegas, Talladega, Martinsville and the season finale at Phoenix).

“These next few weeks are a contrast of tracks,” Van Gisbergen added. “All three tracks [in the Round of Eight, but that can be extrapolated to include the one-mile flat track at Phoenix] are very different from each other.” 

“That’s the hard part where you’ve got to transition from the mile-and-a-half (Las Vegas) to the short track (Martinsville) or superspeedway (Talladega). It’s going to be a pretty crazy finish to the year. But, yeah, I need to be better at all disciplines of what NASCAR Cup racing is. That will help us do better in the playoffs next year.”

SVG Is Already Planning for Next Year’s Playoffs

You have to like that kind of confidence, where SVG is already predicting he’ll make the playoffs again in 2026. “Yeah, I really think we are getting a lot better, but we needed to execute, and we didn’t in the playoffs,” he continued.

And while the Trackhouse Racing driver still has a way to go, he’s confident that he will continue to get better with each subsequent Cup race.

“I think my learning curve is still pretty steep,” he admitted. “I feel like as a driver I’m getting more comfortable and understanding the car dynamics, the setup every week.

“I feel like I’m always learning. So, yeah, as long as that doesn’t stop, I’ll keep getting better.” And then maybe his initials may have to be switched from SVG to SVD: “Shane’s Very Dangerous.”

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these