NASCAR Hauler Drivers: What Does a Hauler Driver Do? Everything About the Job

LOUDON, NH – JULY 14: A Toyota hauler travels down the back straight during preparation for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Crayon 301 on July 14, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hamsphire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUL 14 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482230714013

Ever wanted to be a hauler driver in NASCAR, driving important machinery for the team back and forth across the country, to and from the racetracks? But what are all of the things that a hauler driver in a sport like NASCAR has to do regularly? A recent video from Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing explained the same.

Advertisement

The video posted on X (formerly Twitter), narrated, “You start each weekend cleaning the hauler, that’s the outside and the inside. You gotta restock all the parts and pieces. And the snacks and drinks that the crew will consume on the weekend. Make sure each new member has a fresh new firesuit for the race weekend ahead.”

“The crew is ready to lower the car, you help prep the liftgate for them to do so. Then it’s up to you to load up things like the drink cart, IT cart, fuel cans, toolboxes, and other equipment.”

Advertisement

Thereafter all that is left to do is secure the lift gate grab a snack or a drink and then hit the road. The video further explains that a trip from the team headquarters to the racetrack can sometimes range from 15-minute trips to 50-hour-long cross-country trips. So at times, the hauler drivers might have to bring a suitcase for the long haul and stay overnight at a truck camp or a hotel. Also if the trip is longer than eight hours, then each hauler will receive two drivers.

What do NASCAR hauler drivers do once at the racetrack?

Now when arriving at the racetrack, which is usually on Friday morning, the hauler driver has the responsibility to unload and set up everything at the hauler. Thereafter when the crew reaches the track, the driver is supposed to help them with the unloading of the racecars and help them go through tech on Friday and Saturday.

Lastly, on Sunday there isn’t much to do during the race, but they do have to prepare everything for when the race ends so that they can leave the track as soon as possible for the race shop. Sometimes they might even have to cook for the team or go grocery shopping when not on the road.

Now this entire process will have to be repeated 38 weeks in a year. So if you believe one of you is the perfect fit for a job like this then go ahead and apply for this position with RFK Racing.