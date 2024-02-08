NASCAR Haulers: Cost, Weight, Other details about NASCAR essential

LOUDON, NH – JULY 14: A Toyota hauler travels down the back straight during preparation for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Crayon 301 on July 14, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hamsphire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUL 14 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482230714013

It is no news that NASCAR cars are expensive pieces of machinery whose cost is justified only by the advanced levels of engineering and mechanics in them. While various norms are in place to ensure the physical safety of these cars when they aren’t racing, one important factor is the use of haulers for transportation.

Advertisement

Teams use haulers or huge rigs to move cars, auto parts, and other tools between racing venues on the calendar. The haulers are driven along with the truck and the trailer since these help with sponsor endorsement space. A hauler weighs 80,000 pounds and is generally 80 feet in length. It can carry two cars at a time and includes areas for a sleeping cabin and an office within it.

Advertisement

It comes with a price tag of around $400,000 and is replaced every five years. Certain teams with bigger purses have additional haulers than required to help with logistic costs. The social media team of Joe Gibbs Racing explained the need for haulers in a recent video. It said, “The haulers keep the cars safe during transport. We wouldn’t want something to happen to the car on the way there and not have it for the race.”

Advertisement

Transporting NASCAR Haulers isn’t the average road trip