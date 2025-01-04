“Bet He Races His Entire Family”: Kyle Larson’s Packed Schedule in NASCAR Off-Season Leds to Comical Reactions from Fans

Mar 3, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) poses for photos with his family and crew following his victory of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson’s affinity towards racing is well known amongst NASCAR fans. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is one person who prefers to fill his off-season with various forms of grassroots racing despite competing in the highest stock car racing echelon the whole year. Yung Money as his fans often call him, Larson’s followers recently reacted hilariously to his most recent escapade, the Tulsa Shootout.

“The only thing he does other than race is travel to races,” joked one fan as the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver clinched a victory in the stock non-wing category of the popular yearly event. “I bet he races his entire family to the car every time they leave somewhere,” wrote another, painting an amusing picture of the Larsons running to their car each time.

You could ask Kyle Larson what he enjoys doing when he's not racing but periods of time where he's not racing don't exist so https://t.co/TtkZ5lTvVK — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) January 3, 2025

Commenting on the two activities that possibly take on the most time in the California native’s life, one fan wrote, “Dude sleeps and wins a race.”

Meanwhile, another fan speculated if Larson has found the Flux Capacitor from the Back to the Future movie owing to his impressive yet tight scheduling in between events, writing “Only thing he’s done this week when not racing is literally go backwards in time to get from one race to another. Maybe he has found the flux capacitor.”

Maybe Larson has found out the key to scheduling his days away from NASCAR in such a way that time seems to pass slower for the 2021 Cup Series champion. At least it seems so from the outside looking in!

“Stayed up all night”

This was Kyle Larson’s gameplan as the HMS driver set towards Oklahoma for his 2025 Tulsa Shootout appearance none other than after making history in the opposite corner of the world in Perth, Australia.

After winning the High Limit Sprint Car event at the Perth Motorplex, Larson bagged the $100,000 prize, made history in the world of Australian grassroots racing, and headed back to the States to race in less than 24 hours. How the avid dirt-track racer managed to pull off this feat was described by none other than Larson himself.

“It was really quick. The checkered flag was at 10:00 p.m., probably in Perth, and then my flight was at 5:00 in the morning. Stayed up all night in the casino. [It was] only about two hours once we returned to the casino,” he said. He then caught a flight to Sydney and later pitted at Los Angeles before taking a direct flight to Tulsa.

“Once I got here… straight to the building, ran around, got my pit pass, and ran straight to getting into my Outlaw cars,” he concluded. After already having clinched a Stock Non-Winged victory, it remains to be seen how far can Larson take his Tulsa charge. If history is anything to go by, the odds of him excelling are far greater than him just riding around the back.