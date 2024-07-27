How Much Money Do NASCAR Pit Crew Members Make?

Paychecks in the racing industry are as extreme as it gets. While popular figures like Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin are making multi-million dollars in salary and endorsements, the pit crews aren’t exactly doing the same. Reports suggest that a team spends an average of $83,500 weekly paying its pit crew. The extremity continues within the crew as well.

There are various roles in a pit crew ranging from utility man to crew chief. A utility man is on the lower end of the spectrum and makes roughly $500 a race. Tire changers make three times that. Jackmen and fuelmen can make up to $3,000. The crew chief is on the higher order and could make nearly $10,000 per race. The crew also received bonuses in addition to this based on their car’s performance.

Pit crews are chosen very meticulously. College athletes and former sportsmen are commonly seen in the stalls. The job requires a high degree of physical fitness, and quick responses and is mentally taxing. Like other athletes, pit crew members are brought in via contracts. The length of the same can vary depending on the person’s experience and skill.

There are sources apart from the teams that could pay them. Denny Hamlin revealed on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in 2019 that he gave every person in his 20-member pit crew a bonus of $2,000 for helping him win that year’s Daytona 500. Crews can also compete in the All-Star race’s Pit Crew Challenge which pays $100,000.

Denny Hamlin explains how pit crew members are chosen

Hamlin was in a conversation with blogger Frank Fleming earlier this year in Martinville when the topic of pit crew selection came up. He said, “What we look for in our pit crew members is people with fast feet. Get those fast feet and fast hands too. To do a pit stop in 9 seconds, it’s really hard. Everyone has such a crucial role in a pit stop.”

The driver expressed his belief that it comes down to the man behind the wheel, the crew, and the chief to decide if a car goes fast or slow on any given weekend. He also noted that crew members are usually athletes from other venues such as the NFL or the NBA who couldn’t continue pursuing their sports for some reason.