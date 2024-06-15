NASCAR History: When Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali Served as Grand Marshal in NASCAR Race

Back in June 2001, everything was unfolding as usual at the Michigan International Speedway before a Cup Series race. With the likes of Jeff Gordon, Bill Elliott, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to participate in the event, the drivers’ meeting before the green flag was in a starry room. But every icon in there waned in a short while as Muhammad Ali walked into the room unexpectedly.

The boxing icon was set to be the Grand Marshal of the race. He’d decided to spring a surprise on the drivers by taking part in the driver’s meeting and received a standing ovation from everyone in response. Notably, he told them, “If I had a fast car, I’d be out there racing against you.” Thankfully, the drivers didn’t have to know whether he was for real.

Ali’s participation was the result of his partnership with Dodge to increase diversity in stock car racing. Bill Elliott’s Dodge Intrepid on that day featured a livery bearing Ali’s likeness. The late legend also played a crucial role in the car maker’s motorsports scholarship program to give aspiring NASCAR team members financial support and skill development opportunities.

Who won in Michigan after Muhammad Ali gave the command to start the engines?

Hendrick Motorsports star Jeff Gordon got to Michigan that day riding high on success from his win at Dover the previous weekend. He led 137 of the race’s initial 174 laps and looked set to dominate the day. But a caution in Lap 174 created hurdles and he fell down the order. He eventually did find his way back to the lead and held off Ricky Rudd in the final three laps of the race.

Ultimately, Gordon gave Rick Hendrick his team’s 100th win ever. Rudd finished just 0.085 seconds behind him. To win a race in such thrilling fashion with a legend like Ali watching on must have been a special moment for the driver.

June 10, 2001: Muhammad Ali served as grand marshal for the NASCAR race at Michigan. He unexpectedly walked into the drivers meeting and recieved a standing ovation, telling the drivers, “If I had a fast car, I’d be out there racing against you.” pic.twitter.com/LAuARocePV — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) June 10, 2024

As someone who inspired the whole world, Ali had a profound impact on NASCAR icons. When he passed in 2016 at the age of 74, many expressed their grief and reflected on what he meant to sports. Dale Jr. wrote on his X handle relaying the emotions of millions, “People want to change the world. @MuhammadAli did just that. He transcended boxing and sports. I am forever grateful.”