NASCAR Review: Christopher Bell Makes Huge Statement After Weather Hands Charlotte Win to JGR Driver

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 19: Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT- Interstate Batteries Toyota waves to the crowd prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 19, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240219611500

It has been a long wait for Christopher Bell to achieve his second victory in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The last nine races have been winless and despite finishing in the top 10 on a few occasions, the overall feeling has been frustration. All that will go out of the window and there will be nothing but positivity in the #20 camp this week after winning the Coca-Cola 600.

The last few weeks have been dismal for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver who saw him finish outside the top 30 on a couple of occasions. He had trouble passing cars these past couple of weeks and leading laps felt like a distant dream. However, all of that changed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday and the 29-year-old was finally a happy man.

“It feels so good, to win or lose, just to have a great race to go off of. A race where we led laps. we were able to pass cars. We lost the lead at times, we were able to drive back to the lead and had great pit stops. This is a team effort and it was amazing to have a good race and hopefully, this is something we can build on and get back to being more consistent,” he said after the race.

Christopher Bell almost fell asleep as the race remained suspended

Rain played spoilsport, just like it had done on the opening day of this season, and the 600 miles had to be reduced to 373.5 miles. After the red flag had fallen due to the weather conditions at Charlotte. Drivers had to wait a long time for the race to restart and Bell almost fell asleep on his couch.

“I’m literally on the couch half asleep. I had mentally prepared to go racing. … Then the phone went off and they said they’d called it. What a twist of emotions. I have never been through that emotion swing in my life,” he said as per USA Today. Regardless of how he won it, Bell is one happy man and that confidence will go a long way this season.