NASCAR in San Diego: Days of Thunder Meets Top Gun—Now All It Needs Is Tom Cruise

Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Carson Hocevar, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Noah Gragson during the promo video for NASCAR’s race in San Diego next year. | Image credit: NASCAR on X.com @NASCAR

“It’s Not Just a Race, It’s a Mission.” That’s the storyline NASCAR is promising after announcing on Wednesday that it will host a street race on arguably the most off-the-wall location — meant in a good way — to ever hold a race: Naval Base Coronado in San Diego.

If the three-minute promotional trailer that was also released Wednesday can live up to its promise in real life, this could be one of the biggest races in the sport’s history. In fact, this could be one of the biggest stories in sports history.

The elements of the planned race, which will take the place of the street race in Chicago for at least one year, look spectacular in the promo video.

If that video ultimately becomes true-to-life excitement on race weekend, it would not be a total surprise if NASCAR never returns to downtown Chicago. Although rumors persist that the long-idle Chicagoland Speedway in suburban Joliet, Illinois will reopen next year for its first race weekend since 2019.

When it was first rumored that NASCAR would hold a street race in San Diego, perception was that it would be along the beaches of the Pacific Ocean and potentially through the downtown area. With the rumor now a reality, and the race being held nearby on a naval base, the promotional opportunities are unlimited.

Project: Race the Base. We’re bringing a different kind of speed to @USNavy Base Coronado in 2026. pic.twitter.com/A3mRh2x8bN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 23, 2025

At the top of the list, the U.S. Navy will be in the midst of its 250th anniversary year (founded on October 13, 1775 during the American Revolutionary War).

And trust me, Navy guys absolutely know how to throw a party. With NASCAR as part of that party, the naval base police department may have to temporarily expand the size of its brig.

The guest list is sure to be massive

Then there’s President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who would be locks to attend the race, showing off not only American horsepower and ingenuity, but also touting all the elements of the world’s greatest naval fighting force.

NASCAR will not only have a picturesque backdrop for the race, it also finally fulfills something the sport has needed since 2023 (the last Cup race held at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.): a high-profile race in Southern California. Although it’s likely to cause monstrous security headaches during construction and takedown of the track, not to mention during race weekend itself.

Given the geographic location and the excitement this race is sure to generate, don’t be surprised if virtually every major company in the country wants to attach their names and brands to the race weekend.

This isn’t the first time Naval Base Coronado has played host to a major sporting event. On Nov. 11, 2011, the Carrier Classic, a college basketball game that took place on the U.S. Carl Vinson, docked in Coronado and featured Michigan State vs. North Carolina, with President Barack Obama among those in attendance.

The more I think about the possibilities of a Cup “street” race in the middle of a naval base, the more excited I become. In fact, and I admit I’m probably reaching a bit too much by saying this, but if there really, truly is a script in development to the long-anticipated sequel to Days of Thunder, well, here it is.

Days of Thunder meets Top Gun, a.k.a. Cole Trickle meets Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. It’s practically a guaranteed Oscar winner even before the first scenes are filmed. Yes, this is going to be one of the most exciting weekends NASCAR has ever seen.

All it needs is for Tom Cruise to show up, and I’m willing to bet he’s already on the guest list. Heck, even better, make Tom the Grand Marshal of the race, have him give the command to start engines, and wave the green flag to start the race.

The only thing is, though: Does Cruise wear a firesuit or a Naval uniform?