NASCAR Insiders hail Bristol impact after positive fan sentiment post race

BRISTOL, TN – MARCH 17: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Xfinity Mobile Toyota and Zane Smith 71 Spire Motorsports Focused Health Chevrolet sit on the track after making contact during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Food City 500 on March 17, 2024, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 17 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403171129

Some may argue that the Food City 500 was not a great race solely because of the tire debacle, while others might say that this is how racing should be. To obliterate the confusion regarding what the majority of the fans think, veteran journalist Jeff Gluck put up his famous, “was-it-a-good-race” poll and to the utter joy of NBC pit reporter and Xfinity Series driver, Parker Kligerman, most of the fans loved the race.

Kligerman reposted the poll saying, “5 years ago, motorsports in America was in a rough spot. This weekend, we had an epic American endurance race in Sebring, and Bristol might have had one of its best ever. The fact is, everyone is mad that this isn’t above 90% in the yes column. Motorsports in America “ Meanwhile, NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace, too, chimed in.

“It’s good to see,” wrote Wallace. “It’s been a tough time. Happy to see our Sport doing so good.” What impressed Wallace the most was the fact that for the first time in the last 20 years of NASCAR history, the positive crowd was dominating the negative ones.

Fans oppose Kligerman’s idea of a new Netflix episode

For the first time in the history of short-track racing, there were as many as 54 lead changes throughout the 500 laps of madness that the race at the Tennessean racetrack essentially was. Moreover, there were just five cars that finished in the lead lap. All things considered, Kligerman felt like the race deserved to be featured in an episode of NASCAR-Full Speed.

On that note, he wrote, “I loved that race. Could you imagine Netflix doing an episode on that race alone? Was it extreme? Sure. But beautiful & special in so many ways.” However, most of the fans on platform X disagreed.

Whether Netflix has been filming the races closely enough to film episodes out of it is still unknown. But even if they have, was the race at Bristol Motor Speedway worthy of being cast on the virtual entertainment screen alongside the 2023 Daytona 500? Well, that is up for some debate, isn’t it?