NASCAR Bristol 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR at Bristol This Weekend

NASCAR is done setting Arizona ablaze after a successful race weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The new short track package worked incredibly well for Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, who recorded his first win of the season and with that locked himself in this year’s playoffs. Now, NASCAR will proceed to host the fifth race in its schedule on March 18, which is set to roll out at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Besides the Cup race, the countdown for the fourth event of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has also begun. But where can one watch it all unfold? All thanks to veteran FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, who has recently posted the complete schedule and timings (all ET) for both events throughout the coming weekend on X.

The Truck Series practice and qualifying will be held at 3:00 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., respectively. Next, the Cup Series practice will kick off at 5:00 p.m., followed by the Cup Series qualifying at 5:50 p.m. The main event of the night, i.e., the Weather Guard Truck race, will start at 8:00 p.m. All the aforementioned events will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. Moving to the next day, i.e., Sunday, March 17, the schedule is rather simple and comprises just the Cup Series race; the Food City 500 to start at 3:30 p.m. FOX will broadcast the entire race, so stay tuned.

Bristol Motor Speedway to set up a one-stop-shop for the race fans

The hype around this year’s race at the BMS is just too much. And for good reason. For the very first time in the history of the Last Great Coliseum, the track will set up a one-stop shop for all its fun activities around the facility.

During the offseason, the officials have put in tireless hours to combine all the elements of the Bristol Motor Speedway Fan Zone and the Bristol Motor Speedway Midway into a single and revamped Bristol Motor Speedway Fan FUNZONE. The space where the Midway earlier used to be has been converted into a parking lot. Now, how cool is that?

Fans can meet their drivers and collect their autographs all in the Fan FUNZONE itself. There will be other fun activities like music, games, food, rides, exhibitions, meet-and-greets with several NASCAR legends, and much more. After all, “It’s Bristol Baby!”