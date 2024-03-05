mobile app bar

NASCAR Marathon Man Matt Kenseth Earns “Six Star Medal” in Tokyo

Soumyadeep Saha
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Don’t Really Feel Like I Belong on That List.”: Matt Kenseth Makes Honest Admission on NASCAR Honor

Matt Kenseth prepares for practice Friday, August 16, 2019, for the ARCA Midwest Tour Howie Lettow Classic 100 race at Madison International Speedway in the Town of Rutland, Wisconsin. Race17 2

Even at 51, veteran ex-racer Matt Kenseth hasn’t allowed his joints to rust away. Besides being the competition advisor for Legacy Motor Club, the 2003 Winston Cup champion has now found his way of keeping himself up and moving. And that is by taking part in marathons. Recently, he took part in the “Six Star Medal” event in Japan, and he did pretty well.

The 26.2-mile event on March 3 in Tokyo was a golden opportunity for Kenseth to earn the most coveted marathon award; the “Six Star Medal”, which is an elite honor for runners who take part in the six major marathon events. On completing the race, one would have been inducted into the “Six Star Hall of Fame” as well.

The good news is that Kenseth succeeded in bagging the honor. His father Roy Kenseth posted the picture of the exquisite medal on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Matt Kenseth just ran the Tokyo marathon in 3:06:52 to complete the Abbott 6 Majors. Congratulations son.”

Matt Kenseth’s knack for running hails back to his racing days

Since 2019, Kenseth has competed in five out of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors. Among those races that took place in Berlin, London, Chicago, Boston, and New York, his best performance was in London, where his finishing time was a solid 2:58:23. Needless to say, the NASCAR vet is in love with running. So much so, that he stayed away from the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to compete in the 2024 Tokyo Marathon in Japan.

Towards the end of his career, Kenseth started taking a keen interest in fitness activities such as running and cycling. Back in 2014, he had found his knack for running, and right towards the end of his racing career, he started training intensively for running marathons.

Fun fact: Kenseth’s first 5k run was in a fitness event, sanctioned by the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. And all of that has paid off most gloriously. As soon as the post went up on X, the fans started showering him with praise. Every single one of them was impressed at how well the retired legend was doing in his life post-NASCAR.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Soumyadeep is a motorsport journalist at the Sportsrush. While preparing for his PhD in English literature back in 2021, the revving of stock cars pulled him towards being a full-time NASCAR writer. And, he has been doing it ever since. With over 500 articles to his credit, Soumyadeep strives every single day to bring never-heard-before stories to the table in order to give his readers that inside scoop. A staunch supporter of Denny Hamlin, Soumyadeep is an amateur bodybuilder as well. When not writing about his favorite Joe Gibbs Racing icon, he can be seen training budding bodybuilders at the gym or snuggled in a beanbag watching anime.

Read more from Soumyadeep Saha

Share this article

Don’t miss these