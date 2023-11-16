Here’s Why Kyle Larson Started His Own Racing Series Despite Full Time NASCAR Status

Kyle Larson sits in the Arrow McLaren pit box Thursday, May 18, 2023, during the third day of practice for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Larson will be driving for Arrow McLaren in the 2024 Indianapolis 500.

As if there wasn’t already too much on his plate, Kyle Larson took his passion of racing to the next level in 2023 when he introduced the High Limit Racing series alongside Brad Sweet. Larson, who is notorious for the sheer number of races he runs on a yearly basis, now had another racing commitment to look after to with the introduction of this new series. Now, this makes one wonder, why did Larson and Sweet feel the need to have a separate series in the world of dirt racing?

Well, Larson recently answered just that.

Speaking to FloRacing recently, Larson opened up on how he came to be involved with High Limit, claiming, “I love sprint car racing. I love dirt car racing.”

“Bigger is more professional. Bigger is racing for more money, more atmosphere. Our sport has a few big events. I would like to get it to a point where almost every time you’re going to the track, it has that feel of a big event. I feel like there’s just so much potential in this sport to get to a higher level and to do it quickly as well.”

Rick Hendrick was astonished by Kyle Larson

It’s pretty well known in NASCAR circles just how restrictive and close-minded Rick Hendrick used to be when it came to his drivers racing outside of NASCAR, extra-curricular activities in other words. However, it seemed like with the arrival of Larson to HMS in 2021, Mr. H began to loosen up his grips on this aspect.

“The one thing that Cliff has told me is that Kyle spends as much time or more as any other driver at the shop,” Hendrick said as per FloRacing in 2021. “If he wants to race and he still has this as a priority, racing is all he thinks about and he digs, and digs and digs.”

“I’m fine with it.”

Hendrick deemed Larson as someone who “eats, sleeps, and drinks racing,” someone who wants to win every race, someone who is second to none when it comes to intensity, someone who wants to race “every minute of every day,” someone who now owns a pretty successful racing series in his own right.