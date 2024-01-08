Incredible Stat Tying Jeff Gordon and Kevin Harvick Shows Extent of NASCAR Dominance by the Two Legends

It is incredible that there’s something that unites Hendrick Motorsports legend Jeff Gordon and Stewart-Haas Racing icon Kevin Harvick other than the fact that both of them are two of the biggest icons of NASCAR. But what is it that’s common, one might wonder?

Let’s find out.

Throwback to May 29, 1994. A 22-year-old Jeff Gordon was moved to tears after he won one of NASCAR’s most famed Crown Jewel races; the Coca-Cola 600 on the Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Gordon won the pole for the 400-lap-long event and led the pack 16 times, including the final nine laps. However, that win was just the beginning of his successes at the 1.5-mile oval as he won two more races and five more point-fetching events at the ROVAL.

Fast forward to 2015, the 4x Cup champ won for the last time in his long and illustrious Cup career at Martinsville Speedway. It was also Gordon’s 93rd victory and one that punched the Championship 4 ticket for the Californian for the last time.

Interestingly, there was a pattern there that once again came into the picture after the last win of Kevin Harvick.

Shocking resemblance between Kevin Harvick and Jeff Gordon

Kevin Harvick’s first win of his career was an emotional one for the entire sport. Just three weeks back, NASCAR had lost its brightest star, Dale Earnhardt, to a spine-chilling crash at the Daytona International Speedway.

The same crew members shed tears of joy when Kevin Harvick drove Earnhardt’s #3 car (renumbered 29) to the victory lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Team owner Richard Childress said, “Winning that race did as much for the whole sport as for anything else. To see us go out and win in Dale’s car was emotional for all of us, but it was good. It was just what all of us needed.”

Years after that, Harvick bagged the 60th and last win of his career at the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. It was also his second straight win after he had snapped a 65-race winless streak the previous week at Michigan.

For the #4 pilot, the victory at Richmond Raceway was his fourth. And that victory, as said earlier, came exactly 7826 days after his first victory at Atlanta, the same number of days as Jeff Gordon.