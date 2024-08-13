NASCAR Michigan 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR Races at Michigan This Weekend

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway last Sunday proved one thing right. It is never too late for winless drivers to completely shuffle the playoff table by visiting victory lane. That’s what Richard Childress Racing star Austin Dillon managed to do during the 400-lap=long Cook Out 400 rather controversially. The show will next set up camp at Michigan International Speedway this coming weekend, where one cannot help but expect similar upsets.

Advertisement

The Cup Series field will take to the 2-mile D-shaped track on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Practice is scheduled at 12:35 p.m. which will be followed up by qualifying at 1:20 p.m. (All Easter Times). The press will get to talk to drivers after the starting order is determined. The interviews will mark the end of driver duty for the day and matters will resume on Sunday.

The main race, the FireKeepers Casino 400 will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2024. The field will race along the wide, sweeping corners at a blistering pace for 400 miles to decide who the best among them is. The lack of a restrictor plate requirement will only pump the ordeal with action. Another press conference after the race will draw the curtains shut.

However, it’s not just the premier tier that will be on the stage during the weekend. The Xfinity Series will hold a practice session at 3:30 p.m. and a qualifying session at 4:10 p.m. on Friday, August 17 as well. Both these events will be in preparation for the Cabo Wabo 250 which will fall at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both the Cup race and the Xfinity race can be caught live on NBC Sports, USA Network, and SiriusXM.

#TBT In 2019, Tyler Reddick continued his NASCAR Xfinity Series title defense by winning the LTi Printing 250! Reddick snatched the lead late, leading the final 11 laps en route to his sixth career victory! SEE HIM RACE🎟️: https://t.co/vasjMQBegJ pic.twitter.com/OqNuhTwomN — Michigan International Speedway (@MISpeedway) April 25, 2024

ARCA Menards, the premier division of the Automobile Racing Club of America will also join its superior counterpart at Michigan. It will kick things off at 1:30 p.m. on Friday with practice and follow it up with qualifying at 2:30 p.m. The main event, Henry Ford Health 200, will fall at 6:00 p.m. on the same day. It can be followed on FS1 and MRN.

The Cup Series event will hold the obvious spotlight heading into the gates of the Great Lakes State. Only three more races are left to be raced before the final 16 drivers are decided and Richmond showcased why no driver can loosen their shoulders at this critical juncture of the season. The hope from the fandom will be that drivers aren’t forced to employ dirty tricks just for the sake of a good result. However, just as we saw last Sunday, things might come to that as well.