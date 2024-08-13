NASCAR Review: Winners & Losers From 2024 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday was a crucial step in the journey toward Phoenix. Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon secured winning honors in a rather controversial manner and made it into the playoffs as a shock entry late into the regular season. But the race was more than just his antics during the final lap. Here are the drivers who capitalized the most on the 0.75-mile-long track, as well as those fortunes floundered last Sunday.

Winner – Austin Dillon

The #3 Chevrolet Camaro driver had one of the fastest cars all weekend. He appeared set for the win with less than two laps to go when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece crashed in front of him. The race was sent into overtime resulting in Dillon having to resort to some questionable moves in the dying moments to secure his win. Was wrecking his contenders worth it? The playoff spot says a resounding yes.

Loser – Joey Logano

The Team Penske superstar was one of the victims who fell prey to Dillon in the final lap. He had the superior restart during overtime and cruised ahead towards the finish line coming off Turn 3. However, Dillon hit him from several car lengths back and sent the #22 Ford spinning into the wall. The crash left Logano reeling with a 19th-place finish. He let his frustration out during post-race interviews.

Winner – Bubba Wallace

The 23XI Racing driver needed a good points day if not a win at Richmond since he hasn’t secured his playoff spot yet. He finished in fourth place and kept his hopes of qualifying on points alive. He now sits three points above the cutoff line still leaving a lot of work to be done during the upcoming events. Interestingly, he had never finished better than 12th place at Richmond before now.

Loser – Martin Truex Jr.

Sunday was the last time Truex Jr. got to race at the Richmond Raceway as a full-time driver in the Cup Series. After missing out on a potential victory in March he hoped that he could hit the mark this time. But fate ruled otherwise. He faced an engine failure during the final stage and settled for a last-place finish. This has caused a huge dent in his playoff chances.

Winner – Richard Childress Racing

The Richard Childress-owned racing outfit was having its worst season in years before Richmond. Neither of its two drivers seemed to have a shot at gaining entry to the playoffs and all hope seemed lost. However, Dillon’s victory last Sunday catapulted him and the #3 team from being 32nd on the points table to get ready to challenge during the postseason. The worst he can now finish the year is in 16th place. Dillon;s win also presents a huge financial benefit for himself as well as his crew at RCR.

Loser – Alex Bowman

Although Bowman has a contract secured with Hendrick Motorsports that would keep him there till 2026, rumors of a termination made rounds in the early part of the season. This meant that he had to pick his performances up and keep running well. He appeared to be on an uptrend after his victory in Chicago and third-place finish in Pocono. But the DNF in Indianapolis and the 28th-place finish in Richmond have cast a dark shadow over him again.