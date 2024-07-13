NASCAR Pocono Betting Odds: Who Can Challenge Denny Hamlin’s Stronghold at ‘The Tricky Triangle’?

With a whopping seven wins to his name at the track, Denny Hamlin is the undisputed king of Pocono. The Joe Gibbs Racing star won the 2023 race at the track and will be looking to defend his crown. However, it’s not going to be easy. Several racers can pose a serious challenge to the 43-year-old, including some of his teammates.

Hamlin still sits atop the bookies’ list of favorites with 17-4 odds. Closely following behind is Kyle Larson with 5-1 odds. He has already won three races this season and will be looking to extend his tally. Especially after the disappointing conclusion to the Chicago Street Race, where he went straight into the barriers, causing a DNF.

Thanks for the love Pocono. Lots of 11s out there. pic.twitter.com/UVEGsXlQRH — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 25, 2023

Another driver in contention for a win is Christopher Bell. He too has earned three race wins so far this season. However, his recent run of form has been something to forget about. He suffered two DNFs in the last couple of races. He’ll be looking to get his season on track at the ‘Tricky Triangle.’

Martin Truex Jr. also has 15-2 odds. Given his form, it is unlikely that he will win at Pocono. However, one can expect a strong performance from the 2017 Cup Series champion. With 8-1 odds, Tyler Reddick completes the top five most likely to win. He missed out on a couple of potential wins in the last two weeks and will be looking to make amends.

The Pocono race sure is shaping up to be an exciting affair. Hamlin has not won a race since Dover and the veteran will be hoping to carry as much momentum into the playoffs as possible. Victory at Pocono could get him back to his race-winning form that can continue until the end of the regular season.