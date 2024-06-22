NASCAR Preview: Can Kyle Larson Break Winless New Hampshire Streak After Multiple Close Calls?

Kyle Larson has already razed multiple tracks on this year’s Cup Series schedule and won three great victories. He goes to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway next to reclaim his spot at the top of the points table and shouts out loud that no playoff probation or temporary bad run can stop his charge to the season finale in Phoenix. Will he be successful in the steps he takes this Sunday?

New Hampshire has not been a warm destination for Larson and his team. Over 13 appearances, he is still winless at the Magic Mile and hopes to change that this weekend. His biggest hurdle is the track’s bumps in Turn 3. He explained to the press recently, “Whether it’s being loose into the corners or whether your car is ‘bouncing’ into three, you have to be patient with your car.”

Larson has never been known to be one to shy away from a challenge. He won’t be this time either. He declared that he was looking forward to the race and the battle that Turn 3 was set on giving him. His best results at the track thus far are runner-up finishes (2014 and 2017). On a positive note, he does have seven top-10 finishes and five top-5 finishes.

Alongside him, his crew chief Cliff Daniels is gearing up for the insurmountable challenge too. He said, “It’s just a tough place with flat corners. It’s got some bumps into (turn) three. So the track has good character, which we like because of the challenge of getting the car set up right and getting the balance right. Hopefully, this trip we can get all that a bit closer than last year.”

Where did Kyle Larson end up finishing at New Hampshire in 2023?

It was a rainy day at Loudon last year when the Cup Series field traveled there. The race was moved to Monday from when it was initially scheduled as a result. At the end of the 301 laps raced, Martin Truex Jr. ended up as the dominant winner by leading 254 laps. Team Penske’s Joey Logano ended up coming second and he was followed by Larson, in third.

Both driver and crew chief will be drawing up war strategies to finally get their hands on the gargantuan lobster that the track rewards winners. It will only be a relatively short while before we know for sure if Loudon will end up becoming dinner for the #5 Hendrick Motorsports crew on Sunday.