NASCAR Preview: How NASCAR is preparing for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro for the celebrated All-Star race weekend this Sunday. For what will be the 40th edition of the exhibition race, the track and Wilkes County have spent the entirety of the past year in planning and preparation. With just a few days remaining before engines fire up on the 0.625-mile oval, the aura around the speedway is nothing short of electric.

The main theme of the weekend will be a rewind of the clock to the 60s and 70s when North Wilkesboro was a regular on the NASCAR calendar. Kenton Nelson, Speedway Motorsports Vice President of Events, says to the press that everything from the exterior design to the letter font on billboards has been customized to serve as a trip down memory lane.

With fans beginning to throng the town already, final stage prep is underway in full swing. NASCAR will use the race to test a newly developed option tire. Where the prime tire is the traditional baseline tire, the option is a slick variant that was originally constructed for wet weather usage. It offers more grip and wear. Finally, there will be a proper wet weather tire to be used in the event of rain.

Teams must start their races on option tires. The 200-lap race will have a first pit stop at Lap 100, when a four-tire change will be required. The second caution, on the optional stop, will come at Lap 150. The prime reason behind the tire test is to find a viable solution to improve NASCAR’s racing product on short tracks.

The $50 million economic impact that the All-Star race has on North Wilkesboro

When NASCAR decided to return to Wilkes County in 2021, North Carolina set aside a budget of $18 million to renovate the North Wilkesboro Speedway. According to a study from the governor’s office, the statewide impact from last year’s running of the All-Star race alone is estimated at a staggering $42.4 million. 39,000 fans attended the event and spent $29 million.

Additionally, 625 new jobs were created for North Carolinians, and over $20 million was invested in direct construction and infrastructure development in the County. With these numbers only expected to increase in 2024, the exhibition weekend is truly serving its purpose by reviving a town that was lost to age. NASCAR will bask in all glory on May 19 when its brightest stars roll out onto the grid.