“That’s Above My Pay Grade”: Ryan Blaney on NASCAR’s Potential Move to Southern California

The winds in motorsports continue carrying rumors of the IndyCar’s Long Beach Grand Prix coming under NASCAR’s umbrella. With the promotion’s contract with the L.A. Coliseum ending in 2024 and a return to the strong market of Southern California inevitable, a race in the Long Beach circuit would make good sense. But when Ryan Blaney – the defending Cup Series champion – was asked about it, he provided a rather neutral answer.

He said to reporters in Richmond that he just raced wherever he was told to and that it was above his pay grade to pitch in on talks of potential venues. However, he did express an affinity to head back to Southern California. “It would be good to go back to a Southern California track,” he said. “They need to figure out how to get back to that area, but that’s tricky. I don’t know if we need another street race or road course race.”

Continuing, Blaney said that the Long Beach circuit could get into the mix should the Chicago Street race or one of the likes be removed. The current lack of races in the region is a key reason why NASCAR is interested in the track. In the event of a successful deal, an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader weekend could likely be birthed. However, most Cup Series drivers agree with the champion about adding another road course to their travels.

What does Denny Hamlin think about racing in Long Beach?

The winner of last Sunday’s Cup Series race in Richmond, Denny Hamlin, told reporters that he liked the way the schedule is balanced between track types right now. He didn’t particularly get excited at the idea of changing things up from the way they are and noted the infrastructural costs of building a course like the Chicago Street Circuit to make his case.

“I like the balance we have now,” he said. “I don’t know the infrastructure costs of building in Chicago, surely it was a lot. It almost seems you could build a short track about anywhere as well—just temporary asphalt and walls, things like we have at the Clash. I’d like for us to stick to what we are versus going to too many road courses.”

Long Beach has been a regular presence on the IndyCar front since 1984. It was put up for sale last year and Roger Penske is reported to be interested in purchasing a stake in it as well. While no party has yet revealed information of a brewing deal, NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy has clarified that the promotion considers the Southern California market to be an “extremely important” one.