NASCAR Preview: Martin Truex Jr. Convinced of Chicago Experiment Despite 2023 Challenges

BRISTOL, TN – MARCH 16: Martin Truex Jr ( 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota) looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Food City 500 on March 16, 2024, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire)

The inaugural Chicago Street race in 2023 was an extremely contrasting affair. While the venture had a positive result with the completion of the race weekend, the experience that fans got wasn’t exactly what NASCAR had in mind. Part of the reason for this was the poor weather that Chicago underwent. Despite the challenges, Martin Truex Jr. is all up for giving it another shot.

Advertisement

Speaking to the press ahead of the coming weekend’s visit to the Windy City, Truex said that he welcomes the idea of racing in venues where stock car racing can pick up fresh fans. However, he does hope that the weather doesn’t become an issue this time. He said, “On the fan side, it seemed like it was really cool last year once the weather cleared.”

“I know that was a big challenge for everyone last year with how much it rained during the weekend. Hopefully, it continues to be a good turnout and it goes off well and weather isn’t an issue this time.”

The race in 2023 was delayed by 90 minutes because of rain and then further shortened by 25 laps due to low visibility. Slipping and sliding through the course, Truex finished in 32nd place.

He continued, “I enjoy tracks that are unique and challenging. It’s always a good challenge to keep learning the place and hoping to have a whole weekend where we are just battling how to make our car better and the fans have a good time.”

Regardless of the positives, if the experience, particularly from the standpoint of the public, goes down similar to how it did last year, the chances of NASCAR returning to the streets would take a heavy hit.

Can Martin Treux Jr. win at the Chicago Street Course in 2024?

Talking about his chances of success this weekend, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver noted that he liked racing on the track when it was wet more than when it was dry last year. However, he also acknowledged that the fans would enjoy the race more without the rain. He is also optimistic about the openness to try something new and explore new territories.

Happy that he has got the chance to race on a street course before retirement, he said, “It’s a difficult track. But that’s what makes it fun and I think it worked out better than we all expected last year. Hopefully, we qualify our Bass Pro Shops Camry up front, stay there, and have a shot in the end.” The driver is set for retirement at the end of the ongoing season.