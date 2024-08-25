NASCAR Review: History Made And Records Broken At Daytona

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was well worthy of its positioning as the regular season’s penultimate event. Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton emerged as the surprise winner at the end of 164 laps by making a last-lap pass over 2X Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. Here’s a brief look at the historical records that were broken over the race.

Rick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware finished in fourth place thanks to the multiple collisions that took out prime contenders during the event. This was not only the team’s best finish ever but also its first top-5 result. It was the #15 Ford Mustang driver’s best result in NASCAR’s top level as well. Reaching victory lane, Burton became the first new winner in the Cup Series since Shane van Gisbergen won in Chicago in 2023.

Like father, like son. Jeff Burton made it down from the broadcast booth to congratulate Harrison on his first NASCAR Cup Series win. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/d8C19P2H27 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 25, 2024

This happens to be the longest streak that the Cup Series has gone without a first-time winner in over six years. Probably the craziest stat that Saturday churned out was that the win was Wood Brother Racing’s 100th victory. It has taken the outfit 71 years, 47 drivers, and 1748 entries to achieve what is a historic feat in the sport. The legendary racing outfit’s 99th victory came with Ryan Blaney driving for the team back in 2017.

HISTORY. 💯 WOOD BROTHERS RACING NOW HAS 100 WINS IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES. pic.twitter.com/io6yhlOl1q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 25, 2024

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez also made highlights as he finished the day in last place after his car caught on fire when driving down the pit road after the end of Stage 1. The bizarre accident has left many scratching their heads but it produced another interesting fact. Suarez is the 25th different driver to finish in last place during the past 25 races. This is the first time in three decades that there have been 25 races with 25 different names in the last place in NASCAR history.

What does the outcome of the Daytona Summer Race mean?

It was a generic expectation among the masses that the Daytona race would be high on unpredictability. It lived up to the fact and completely shook the points table. Tyler Reddick remains at the top of the standings with his lead extended to 17 points above Kyle Larson. Elliott is a point below his teammate but finds considerable cushion below him with Ryan Blaney sitting 68 points in deficit.

Three more spots remain open to set the 16-driver playoff field. The five drivers – Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Buescher – will still hope to qualify on points if they cannot find the victory lane during the upcoming Southern 500 at Darlington.

With how this season is turning out, one cannot rule out the possibility of a new winner from further down the table either. The coming weekend will wrap up the regular season and prepare the field for the postseason.