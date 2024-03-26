NASCAR Richmond 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR at Richmond This Weekend

A back-to-back top-5 finish for Alex Bowman, a victory in the first road course race of the year by William Byron, and a win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race by none other than Kyle “Yung Money” Larson; indeed, throughout the last race weekend what the fans experienced was essentially a Hendrick Motorsports showdown.

NASCAR is now set to make a trip to Virginia and host its seventh race of the season on the D-shaped asphalt racetrack in Richmond. Recently, renowned journalist Bob Pockrass posted where and when one can watch it (all times are ET).

The two practice sessions for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour are to commence on Friday, 29th March, at 12:45 and 2 p.m., followed by the qualifying at 4 p.m. The main event of the day, i.e., the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150, will be aired on FloRacing and Motor Racing Network at 6:30 p.m.

The next day, i.e., March 30, the Xfinity Series practice and qualifying will start at 8:35 a.m. and 9:05 a.m., respectively. FS1 will cover these two events live. The NASCAR Cup Series practice will roll out at 10:30 a.m. and the qualifying at 11:15 a.m. And that leads to the main NXS race (ToyotaCare 250) at 1:30 p.m. This race and all other Cup Series events of the day will be aired on FS1 with live updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

That brings the field to Sunday, March 31, when the most awaited Toyota Owners 400 kicks off. The race can be watched live on FOX from 7 p.m. onwards.

NASCAR Modified Tour season resumes at Richmond

It’s been more than a month since the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drew its curtains for the 2024 season at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway. Finally, the long wait is over. The schedule is up and running again with the 14th visit for the Modified Tour to the 0.75-mile racetrack. On that note, who are the drivers having the highest chances to win this coming Friday?

Truthfully, perhaps nobody is as set to win as the reigning champion, Ron Silk. Just last year, Silk recorded a career-best five wins and finished outside of the top-10 only once on 18 occasions. He was successful in carrying over that winning momentum to this year’s race at Smyrna. But things might be harder at Richmond.

Austin Beers picked up his maiden Mods triumph just a year ago, leading a race-high 102 laps en route to his victory. Moreover, Justin Bonsignore still seeks his second win at Richmond, driving the #51 machine and this might just be the chance for him. 2010 Modified Tour champion Bobby Santos III is also on board with the number 14 Advantage Motorsports Mod. Furthermore, Doug Coby eyes his first victory of the year for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Only time will tell how all those narratives pan out.