Reasons Behind Toyota’s Radical Change in NASCAR Look Explained

The 2024 season is sure to bring some refreshing car designs onto the grid. Earlier, Ford launched its new Dark Horse Mustang to be the Cup car for the next season. Now it is Toyota with their revamped Toyota Camry. Meanwhile, the President of Toyota Racing Development USA, David Wilson spoke with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and shared details regarding the significant design changes observed on the new Cup car.

He mentioned, “This process took the better part of a year, to be honest. Looking at the car, it’s distinctly different than what we raced over the past two years with a Toyota Camry TRD.”

“Probably the most distinctive feature is this. What I would refer to as a hammerhead styling on the front facia, the upper grille slot. It ties into much slimmer but wider headlights. The sticking on the front there’s a, it features a little bit of a larger lower grill area with some C-shaped corner vents.”

Wilson elaborated that the new car design is less angular compared to the previous racing car, which is in line with the production car’s design. He added, “But it’s really the detail that we’ve spent a lot of time on. You’d look at the front hood and the radiator exit ducks on the front hood. Those are very specific and strategic.”

Lastly, Wilson mentioned that the NASCAR community will be able to see the car in action as early as next week as the Phoenix test gets underway.

What is the upcoming NASCAR Phoenix test all about?

NASCAR is set to conduct a short-track package test on 5th and 6th December this year aiming to enhance the racing package for the Cup cars on short tracks. The test will feature the evaluation of a new transaxle designed to eliminate shifting on the short tracks. Intriguingly, this has been something sought after by drivers.

Additionally, underbody changes, primarily focused on aerodynamics, will also be assessed during the test. Earlier this season, NASCAR initiated a short track package test. However, the results from that test yielded mixed reviews.

The December tests are supposed to bring in more improvements and observe how the car performs on short-track layouts. In case there is a considerable improvement, the 2024 season could see them being implemented on the cars in hopes of more competitive racing.