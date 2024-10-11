NASCAR Roval Prize Money: How Much Will Drivers Take Home After Winning In Charlotte This Weekend?

The upcoming Cup Series race in the Charlotte Roval will be the elimination race of the Round of 12. Only eight drivers will get to make it to the next round and some of the biggest names in the sport are in danger of getting cut out. Drivers from outside the playoffs won the previous couple of races, in Kansas and Talladega. This adds more pressure on those contending for the title.

However, the intensity of the efforts that everyone puts in will have its reward in the form of the dollar. Bob Pockrass reported on his X handle that the field will get to share $8,056,677 amongst itself based on finishing position, historical performance, contingency awards, and other such parameters. This is one of the highest purses this season and rightly so, for the critical nature of the race.

Purses for Charlotte road course weekend including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, Cup charter payouts for racing and historical performance, etc.: Cup: $8,056,677 Xfinity: $1,419,755 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 9, 2024

Xfinity Series full-timer Shane van Gisbergen is surprisingly the betting favorite to get the largest share of this pie. DraftKings Sportsbook puts him on the track with 11-2 opening odds to win the race.

Second to him is Hendrick Motorsports star driver, Kyle Larson. The championship favorite goes into the Roval with opening odds of 13-2 despite not having an impressive record there. Other drivers with high chances of success are William Byron, AJ Allmendinger, and Tyler Reddick.

Back to the financials, the Xfinity Series race that is to be held on Saturday will have a huge purse as well. Pockrass mentioned in his tweet that $1,419,755 will be handed out to the second-tier field based on the same parameters that are in the Cup Series.

The Xfinity Series is in a crucial part of the season as well. The upcoming race will conclude the Round of 12 and push eight drivers into the next round. Aric Almirola won the first race of the current round in Kansas and Sammy Smith won the second in Talladega. Drivers including Smith, Cole Custer, and Austin Hill are all in a strong position to advance to the Round of 8.

Others like Justin Allgaier and Shane van Gisbergen are riding the bubble. The latter probably wouldn’t mind losing out on the Cup Series race if it meant winning the Xfinity Series race and progressing towards the season finale. To be crowned champion in one’s maiden full-time season is as dreamy as ambitions get. This weekend will unfold as one with extremely high stakes on all fronts.