NASCAR Toys From the Past Just Resurfaced— And Fans Are Loving the Nostalgia

NASCAR Bashers are small-scale toy cars that are styled to look like stock cars. The interesting thing about them is that they are built to crash. When a child “bashers” them against another car or a different object, they collapse intriguingly. However, they are then easy to put together as well. This built-in destructive fun was highly favored in the days past.

Advertisement

The toys recently began getting traction on social media, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. In response to an Instagram post asking fans if they remembered the bashers, one follower wrote, “I had some of these when I was 9.” Another said, “Man!! This is a freakin throwback!!” One more added, “I just made a TikTok of these a week or two ago, I miss them.”

These cars had liveries of some of the most iconic drivers on them. A fan pointed out that he had one of Danica Patrick’s and found it to be largely appropriate since she is ridiculed for being a driver who seemingly wrecked a lot. So, what is the story behind this toy line? The Canadian toy company “Spin Master” was the one to design and develop this product.

The official rollout of the cars was in 2012, and the Sports Business Journal termed them a collision-friendly toy line at the time. When launched, the line-up included standalone cars and haulers. They also bore the liveries of real-life such as Carl Edwards, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Tony Stewart. To help with the hype, the company even sponsored Nationwide Series driver Cole Whitt.

Whitt’s No. 88 JR Motorsports car showcased NASCAR Bashers badging and graphics to run the O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas. The company’s intent was evident from the involvement.

Its marketing director said at the time, “Spin Master wants to engage young fans with great products and unique means to reach them. The NASCAR Bashers product and partnering with a young, rising star like Cole does that.”

Despite the impressive concept and the relentless effort, the toys never became the blockbuster they were meant to be. Sales never picked up much and show up very rarely today. There has been no official announcement of them being discontinued, but they are only seen as collector items at best in 2025. What rules the market today in its place are die-casts and model car kits.