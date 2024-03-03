Mentor Bubba Wallace Not a Fan of Rajah Caruth’s Celebration After Major NASCAR Milestone

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC – MAY 20: Rajah Caruth ( 24 GMS Racing Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet) talks with Bubba Wallace ( 1 TRICON Garage Pristine Auction Toyota) prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 on May 20, 2023 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: MAY 20 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2305202611250

The last few weeks in the life of Rajah Caruth, one of the biggest rising stars in NASCAR, have been pretty eventful. He got Hendrick Motorsports’ backing for the full season in the NASCAR Truck Series. He finished P2 in Daytona. And then he won the first race of his career in Las Vegas. And yet even with all of these massive progressive steps by Caruth, there was something that he did after Vegas that his mentor Bubba Wallace didn’t really like.

The thing that Wallace didn’t like about Caruth after he took the checkered flag in Las Vegas was how the young driver reacted to his massive achievement. Wallace recently said in an interview, “I called him after. He was pumped.”

“His burnout was lame. And his phone call was lame. I was like, ‘Come on man! You just won your first race.’ I was more pumped than he was.”

But despite this, Bubba Wallace knew and understood the magnitude of Caruth’s achievement. Post Caruth’s win, which made him only the third driver of color to win a NASCAR National Series race after Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver wrote, “What a massive win for the little bro!”

“What a monumental win for our sport! Proud is an understatement! LFG!!!!!!!”

Bubba Wallace told Rajah Caruth he would be there, but then he wasn’t

After what happened in Daytona in terms of the Truck race in which Rajah Caruth finished in 2nd place and his apparently heated grilling by his mentor Bubba Wallace, which wasn’t a grilling after all, Wallace told Caruth something that he didn’t ultimately keep his word on.

“You saw what happened at Daytona, I said I would be there for him, and I lied to him, told him I would be the first person in Victory Lane and first person to chew him out, well, I was not there and I hate that,” the #23 driver revealed.

Having said that, he insisted that Caruth’s win, his massive achievement was “super cool to see” and he was proud, as any mentor and a friend would be, to “play a small part in it.”