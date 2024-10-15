NASCAR vs IMSA: Key Differences Explored as Rumors Swirl Around the Two Series’ Collaboration

LINCOLN, AL – OCTOBER 06: Cars racing four wide during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series YellaWood 500 race on October 6, 2024 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. (Photo by David J. Griffin Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532410060381

Amid speculations that IMSA and NASCAR might soon share a race weekend, many fans are curious about what distinguishes the two racing series. The first fact to get out of the way is that NASCAR is not only a competitor for IMSA under the umbrella of motorsports, but also owns it as a subsidiary.

IMSA was established in 1969 by John Bishop and his wife Peggy with the help of Bill France Sr., the founder of NASCAR. Unlike NASCAR, which currently features only three manufacturers in its races (Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota), IMSA boasts a diverse lineup of 11 GT manufacturers. The high-profile manufacturer list includes Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG, McLaren, and Lamborghini among others.

IMSA also has a broader class system with races across six categories. Although the basic car structures in both series are the same, the differences are quite notable. NASCAR Next Gen cars are equipped with a 5.86 L V8 engine, whereas IMSA showcases a range of engines including Acura’s 2.4-liter twin-turbo V-6 and Porsche’s 4.6-liter twin-turbo V-8.

In terms of speed, NASCAR’s Next Gen cars edge out their IMSA counterparts. The Next Gens can surge to top speeds of over 200 miles per hour and accelerate from zero to 60 mph in about three seconds. During races, they can unleash up to 750 horsepower. The numbers out of IMSA are considerably lower.

Both series share a few tracks, such as the Daytona International Speedway. Road America was a common factor in their schedules as well till NASCAR decided to race in the streets of Chicago. IMSA races on just 11 tracks through a season, while the NASCAR Cup Series has a more extensive itinerary with 28 different tracks.

The IMSA calendar is predominantly filled with endurance races that range from six to 24 hours. In contrast, NASCAR events are defined by a set number of miles and lack a fixed time limit. Even when they do, they seldom unravel for such long hours.

IMSA President addresses speculation about a potential collaboration with NASCAR

Last week, NASCAR President Steve Phelps and his Senior Vice-President Brian Herbst were spotted at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta during the annual IMSA Chairman’s Executive Dinner. Their presence fueled questions about whether a joint NASCAR-IMSA race weekend might be in the works.

In response to these inquiries, IMSA President John Doonan told Sports Business Journal, “Ben Kennedy, Steve O’Donnell, Steve Phelps and I sit down a lot and talk about places where, ‘Could we run with you together,’ so those talks are ongoing. I think it would be incredible for them to come to some of the places we race, and there’s quite a few places I can think of on their schedule.”

“Nothing to announce, but I think the discussions are ongoing where there’s a lot of benefit to share a weekend and give the fans a different experience.” It would certainly be fascinating to watch the drivers from both series test their skills on each other’s tracks and explore their versatility.