After FedEx Split, NASCAR Fans Demand King’s Hawaiian in Denny Hamlin’s Corner

Despite a longstanding partnership spanning two decades, FedEx will sever ties with Denny Hamlin and the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing team next season. The pivot began in 2021 when FedEx started scaling back its involvement in the sport reducing the number of races they sponsored for the #11 crew throughout the year.

Meanwhile, another sponsor, King’s Hawaiian, is also departing RFK Racing, possibly eyeing collaborations with other teams. On November 19, 2024, RFK Racing announced a big sponsorship shift as Kroger, formerly backing JTG Daugherty Racing, came on board Brad Keselowski’s team and committed to offering sponsorship for all three of RFK’s entries starting in 2025.

Since, the move comes as Joe Gibbs Racing grapples with losing a second major sponsor in three years, following the exit of Mars Incorporated and its M&M’s brand—a departure that precipitated Kyle Busch’s exit, in the reshuffling, King’s Hawaiian may find new opportunities with the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

A NASCAR fan page initiated the discussion recently by sharing hypothetical images of Hamlin’s #11 Toyota Camry XSE adorned in orange and white, the potential new colors for the machine come 2025. The caption hinted at a hopeful sponsorship shift: “Seems like @KingsHawaiian could be looking for a new home in 2025… and coincidentally @dennyhamlin just lost a major sponsor in FedEx. Could we see Kings Hawaiian step up to the plate?”

Seems like @KingsHawaiian could be looking for a new home in 2025… and coincidentally @dennyhamlin just lost a major sponsor in FedEx. Could we see Kings Hawaiian step up to the plate? @JoeGibbsRacing pic.twitter.com/aUut7E41y2 — Jarrett Leu Designs (@JarrettLDesigns) December 21, 2024

The NASCAR community reacted with excitement. One fan expressed a fervent desire: “I want this to happen so bad,” while another exclaimed, “Oh my god that’s awesome.” The enthusiasm continued as another fan added a resounding “HELL YEAH,” and yet another made a heartfelt plea: “@KingsHawaiian pls sponsor @dennyhamlin .”

King’s Hawaiian’s time with RFK Racing

King’s Hawaiian joined forces with RFK Racing in 2022, affirming their partnership through the 2023 and 2024 seasons after reaping benefits from their investment.

Typically, their branding graced Brad Keselowski‘s #6 Ford Mustang. However, Kroger Co.’s recent sponsorship deal with the team could have stirred up a rivalry due to competition between the brands. One of Kroger’s vendors Bimbo Bakeries USA comes in direct conflict with King’s Hawaiian as a brand by selling similar baked goods, hinting towards the reason for the split.

The scope of King’s Hawaiian’s financial commitment to NASCAR remains undisclosed, but their presence was noticeable, featuring in nine primary races with RFK this past season. Established in Hawaii in 1950 and now based in California, the brand is part of the Irresistible Foods Group, which also owns another NASCAR sponsor, Grillo’s Pickles.

While Joe Gibbs Racing presents a promising opportunity for the bread company, King’s Hawaiian might also contemplate withdrawing from NASCAR if they fail to secure an appealing agreement.