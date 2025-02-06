mobile app bar

NASCAR’s Recent Rule Change Could Have Influenced Kyle Larson’s 2024 Championship Bid & Here’s How

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although Comcast’s Xfinity Telecommunications brand will conclude its title sponsorship of NASCAR’s second-tier series by the end of 2025, it will continue to maintain its premier partner status with the sport for several additional years. As part of this renewed premier-partner arrangement, the promotion has introduced a new rule — similar to one adopted by F1 in 2019 — that awards an extra point to NASCAR drivers who record the fastest lap time in a race. The interesting part is that had this rule been in place last year, it would have greatly influenced the playoff rankings.

While it may seem inconsequential, the addition means that the maximum number of points a driver can earn in a race has now increased to 61, encompassing finishing position, stage finishes, and the newly implemented ‘Xfinity Fastest Lap’ rule. It can alter the dynamics of the 2025 NASCAR season, as a single point could be the difference between a driver facing elimination or advancing toward a championship victory.

For instance, during the 2024 Cup season, eight drivers logged multiple fastest laps. Had this rule been in effect last year, Kyle Larson would have won the Cup Series regular-season championship, adding five more playoff points to his tally, all accrued during the regular season. Larson, who recorded the highest number of fastest laps at five, would have seen a big advantage from this change.

Besides that, Christopher Bell’s season could have taken a different turn with an extra three points, potentially securing his spot in the Championship 4 over William Byron.

The #20 JGR driver clocked the fastest lap at the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which would have positioned him to contend at Phoenix Raceway. Later, at the Martinsville Speedway finale during the Round of 8, Bell could have edged out the #24 HMS driver by a single point.

Moreover, Bell’s teammate, Denny Hamlin, along with Shane van Gisbergen, would have also benefited from this rule change, each adding three extra points to their 2024 tally. Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs, and Bubba Wallace would have accrued two additional points each for recording the fastest laps in two respective races.

Meanwhile, a plethora of drivers including Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Hemric, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Dillon, and Corey LaJoie would have each gained one extra point.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 2200 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these