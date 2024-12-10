Natalie Decker Shares Pregnancy Pictures Day After Sad Confession: “Do Not Like Looking at Myself in the Mirror”

Natalie Decker has stepped back from racing for the past seven months due to her pregnancy. Although she has been actively sharing updates and photos during this period, her latest post paints a more nuanced picture of her current experiences. Lately, she’s grappling with the typical discomforts of pregnancy, and it’s led her to a reflective state, questioning various aspects of her life.

Decker recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse into how her Sundays have transformed now that she’s not competing on the track. The post included a video where she’s seen starting her day by brewing some coffee, then tending to her dogs, squeezing in some exercise, and preparing for church.

However, it was the voiceover that revealed a deeper coating of her current state of mind. In it, Decker expressed feelings of guilt about her emotions. She said,

“I feel so guilty even just saying this. I’m so over being pregnant. All the symptoms from my first trimester have come back: the nauseousness, the fatigue, the migraines, I could go on and on and on.”

“But the biggest thing I’m struggling with is mentally just feeling good about myself and feeling like myself. I do not feel like myself at all. And I do not like looking at myself in the mirror. I don’t like the way I look.”

A post shared by Natalie Decker Lemke (@nataliedecker)

Further elaborating Decker delved into the challenges she’s facing during her pregnancy, expressing surprise at the extent of some changes. She said that while she knew moms-to-be got swollen, she had no idea just how swollen, noting that her feet have significantly enlarged.

Regarding her overall physique, she confessed, “I used to be a youth child size 3. And now I barely fit into a woman size six.”

Despite her efforts to stay active, Decker admitted that finding the motivation to even walk on the treadmill is a daunting task. Said said, before her pregnancy, she was an avid fitness enthusiast, which contrasts sharply with her current struggle.

Decker had also considered scheduling maternity photo shoots, recommended between 28 to 32 weeks of pregnancy. However, her reluctance stems from her current self-image since she is not confident with how she looks now.

Resolved, she plans to push through her doubts and proceed with the photo sessions. Meanwhile, she and her partner are putting the finishing touches on the nursery, nearly ready to welcome their new addition.