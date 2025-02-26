“Why My Baby? Did I Do Something Wrong?”: Natalie Decker In Tears After Painful Reveal About Birth of Child

Natalie Decker welcomed her newborn son earlier this month. While the delivery largely went smoothly, her newborn was required to stay in the NICU for three days due to complications. Consistently open about her pregnancy journey, Decker recently shared an emotional video from the hospital capturing the moments of her newborn’s observation period as she prepared for discharge.

Advertisement

In the heartfelt video, an emotional Decker was seen nestling her son. She chose not to disclose the specific reasons for his stay in the NICU but expressed that back then she was still coming to terms with the sudden unfolding of events.

Her husband, Derek Lemke, also featured in the video, expressing his admiration for Decker’s courage throughout her pregnancy and childbirth, showing his pride in how she handled the challenges.

In the caption of her post, Natalie divulged her tumultuous emotions during her son’s stay in the NICU. She said,

“Happy Due Date baby boy God blessed us with an extra 3 weeks with you! At the time I was asking my self.. why me? Why my baby? Did I do something wrong? as you were being taken to the NICU and I barely got to see your face. But now looking back at your birthday and your time in the NICU I couldn’t imagine your story any differently.“

Happy Due Date baby boy God blessed us with an extra 3 weeks with you! At the time I was asking my self.. why me? Why my baby? Did I do something wrong? as you were being taken to the NICU and I barely got to see your face. But now looking back at your birthday and your time… pic.twitter.com/r5ddmsgl6W — Natalie Decker (@NatalieRacing) February 25, 2025

Previously, following her son’s birth, Decker had shared a series of joyful images on social media, capturing moments from the hospital on the day her son was born and when she and her husband, Lemke, were ready to bring their newborn home following their discharge. Included in these heartfelt snapshots was a photo of her son in the NICU.

Back then also Decker had expressed that February 5, 2025, the day her son was born, was both the best and the nadir of her life experiences.

She described the act of giving birth as beautiful but recounted the agony of having her newborn immediately taken to the NICU as the most heart-wrenching experience she had ever endured. Decker conveyed that the three days her son spent under observation felt interminably long.

Currently, Decker is dedicating herself to caring for her baby. However, she is anticipated to make a comeback to the racetrack later this season, marking her return to professional racing.