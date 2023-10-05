HomeSearch

Kyle Larson May Not Like NASCAR’s Insistence on Bringing Back Recently Scrapped Experiment

Srijan Mandal
|Published October 05, 2023

Kyle Larson May Not Like NASCAR's Insistence on Bringing Back Recently Scrapped Experiment

Driver Kyle Larson stands next to his Hendrick Motorsports car before the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

Kyle Larson is often the first Cup Series driver that comes to mind when discussing the topic of dirt racing. But despite his prowess on dirt surfaces across disciplines, the Hendrick Motorsports driver does not seem to be too keen on the inclusion of a dirt race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

While speaking with the members of the media a short while back, Larson clearly indicated his stance regarding racing on dirt tracks like Bristol in the top flight of American Stock car racing.

Kyle Larson is not in favor of dirt races in the NASCAR schedule

Speaking about his take on NASCAR racing on dirt, Larson mentioned, “I think we all really enjoy the concrete surface here at Bristol. I think the crowd’s typically bigger — it seems like at this point now for the concrete stuff. I don’t know. It’s up to the series and the promoters, but I would love to get back to running two races on the concrete here.”

When further inquired where else would he prefer to race if it was not Bristol, Larson quickly responded that he would not prefer any dirt track for the matter. He concluded his argument by stating, “We don’t need to be racing dirt.”

Intriguingly, it wasn’t the first time he spoke unfavorably against having dirt races in NASCAR either. He had a similar frame of mind a year prior as well when he argued that they were wasting their time and not providing the fans with anything entertaining to watch.

NASCAR Insider remains optimistic about future inclusion of dirt events

Meanwhile, the senior vice president of racing development and strategy of NASCAR, Ben Kennedy, recently explained their decision regarding dirt tracks and how they were moving out of it in favor of concrete and asphalt at Bristol. While Larson would appreciate NASCAR’s decision to remove the dirt race from its schedule, Kennedy also revealed how they did not drop the idea of adding dirt races into the schedule if feasible, sometime in the future.

Kennedy stated, “We’re certainly open to dirt racing, whether it be with our Cup Series, Xfinity Series, or Craftsman Truck Series. Something we’re going to continue to consider. That said, I think after we’ve seen racing on the dirt at Bristol play out for the past few years and hearing some of the fan feedback, we felt like it was an opportunity for us to shake things up a bit, move back to the concrete surface in the spring, and move back to all asphalt and concrete tracks for ’24.”

Talking about the future, he believed that “dirt racing does have a unique place in motorsports.” He clarified that statement, mentioning how most of the drivers in the Cup Series started their careers racing on dirt, adding, “You think of some of the best racing that I’ve personally seen, it’s on dirt.”

Kennedy further stated that he looked forward to a future dirt race possibility in NASCAR. However, he did not provide an exact timeline for the inclusion of such an event in the Cup Series schedule.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal