Not Ty Gibbs, NASCAR Fans Blame Daniel Suarez for Ending Tyler Reddick’s Impressive Richmond Run

Tyler Reddick had a chance to secure his postseason berth Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. The 23XI Racing driver needed 30 points to secure his spot if a repeat winner emerged, or 54 points if a new winner below him in the standings took the checkered flag. Of course, a victory of his own would have sealed the deal outright.

Advertisement

Starting from P2, Reddick showed strong pace early, winning Stage 1 and trading the lead with his teammate, Bubba Wallace. But his playoff hopes frayed in Stage 2 on Lap 181, when Daniel Suarez clipped Ty Gibbs, sending Gibbs up the track into Reddick’s left rear. The contact spun Reddick, bringing out the caution.

He managed to get repairs and return to action, but the damage was done. Reddick limped home in 34th, leaving Richmond with just 13 points and slipping to 15th in the playoff standings.

When NASCAR posted the replay with the caption, “Wrong place at the wrong time. @TylerReddick gets turned at the exit of Turn 4!” fans erupted in the comments section of the post, not only showing their frustration with the constant heartbreaks of Reddick, but calling out the Mexican Trackhouse Racing driver Suarez as well.

One wrote, “Reddick has been so cursed this year,” while others aimed their ire squarely at Suarez. “Suarez is terrible. No business being in Cup,” one comment read. Another fumed, “God damn Suarez is horrible. Thank god he’s losing his ride.” A third piled on, saying, “Suarez is a f***ing bum. Can’t wait to get his a** out of Cup.”

Wrong place at the wrong time. @TylerReddick gets turned at the exit of Turn 4! pic.twitter.com/vmXv1EiSda — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 17, 2025

Now Reddick’s playoff hopes hinge on one final shot, the final race of the regular season: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. He must either win outright or gather enough points to squeeze into the field.

The No. 45 23XI Racing driver will head to Daytona International Speedway next Sunday with an average finish of 23.0 in 12 starts with no wins and three top-fives. He finished runner-up to William Byron in this year’s Daytona 500.