“Not Where We Want to Be”: Brad Keselowski Opens Up on Partnering With Jack Roush as Team Owner

Brad Keselowski is currently in his fourth year as a co-owner of RFK Racing. Since taking over, he has transformed the team into a powerful outfit that is impossible to write off in the race to the championship. One of the key factors that made this possible was the confidence that Jack Roush and his partners had in the 2012 Cup Series champion.

Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece interviewed with Fox Sports recently. During this conversation, Keselowski revealed what made him believe that Roush’s team was the perfect fit for him.

He said, “Just the commitment I saw and heard from the other partners of Fenway and Roush to, ‘Hey, we are not where we want to be. But we are willing to go out and do what we need to do, and we are going to give you the keys to do it.’ So, that commitment made me feel like this was the right opportunity.”

After all these years, it is safe to say that the previous ownership group trusted the right person. Buescher and Preece are new teammates who are just getting accustomed to being around each other. They were asked what Keselowski was like as a boss. The question brought out insightful responses from both.

What Buescher and Preece think about Keselowski

Buescher has been the best-performing driver for RFK Racing so far this season. He has one top-5 and four top-10 finishes to his name. At Homestead-Miami on Sunday, he finished in sixth place. He said that Keselowski is extremely helpful to everyone on the team and tries to make them all better. The driver also noted that his position was a unique one to be in.

Preece added, “His perspective and time management is something I’ve really enjoyed here at RFK.” Last year, Preece spent his final season with Stewart-Haas Racing. His move to RFK Racing was finalized after many uncertain days. After the first six races of 2025, Preece has secured one top-5 and two top-10 finishes.

He came home in third place at Las Vegas and ninth place at Homestead-Miami. While Keselowski has been an expert leader in the garage and made sure that everyone is performing to the best of their abilities, he has not been at his best on the race track. His best result thus far is 11th at Las Vegas. He finished 26th in Homestead-Miami on Sunday.