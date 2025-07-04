‘That’s My Driver Next Year’: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Cryptic Daniel Suárez Comment Has NASCAR Fans Buzzing

After Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing revealed their mutual split at the close of the 2025 season, speculations began churning at full tilt. With Connor Zilisch waiting in the wings, the writing seemed to be on the wall for the Mexican driver. However, a cryptic post by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has thrown a wrench in the expected script, with whispers that Junior may have a card up his sleeve for Suárez.

When a fan floated the idea of Suárez wheeling the No. 40 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club in 2026, posting a picture of the car alongside the caption, “Idea for @Daniel_SuarezG for 2026. @LEGACYMotorClub @JimmieJohnson,” Dale Jr. sparked the rumor mill by dropping into the comments with a reaction GIF meme.

The GIF, lifted from Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), showed Ryan Gosling’s character, Jacob Palmer, looking on with thinly veiled disgust, through his sunglasses. Given the meme’s usual connotation, dripping with detachment and apparent disapproval, fans immediately smelled something in the air.

Some believed it hinted at Suárez being off the Legacy radar for good. But others read between the lines. One fan pleaded, “PLS I’M BEGGING DALE, PLS,” hoping Earnhardt Jr. might bring Suárez into the JR Motorsports fold with a full-time Cup charter. Another took it a step further, decoding the GIF as: “”No that’s my driver next year!” – Dale Jr maybe.”

One fan pointed out that the No. 40 Cup car belongs to JR Motorsports, not Legacy Motor Club. They wrote, “Dale’s got the 40 for Cup, that’s all this is guys lol,” while another chimed in, “JRM cup team with ft charters next year?”

The two already tested the waters together earlier this season in Mexico, and it paid off handsomely. Suárez took the Xfinity Series win in a car initially earmarked for fellow Trackhouse driver Shane van Gisbergen. When that deal fell through, Dale Jr. didn’t just fill the gap; he made headlines. So, it won’t be a stretch to say that Junior might give Suarez a chance.

Now, if the stars align and Suárez joins forces with JR Motorsports, it would be more than just a comeback tale. It would be a banner moment for Mexican fans rallying behind their homegrown hero and a PR windfall for Dale Jr.’s ambitions of a full-time Cup Series entry sometime in the future.