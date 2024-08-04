“Our Hearts Are Heavy Today”: NASCAR Mourns Loss of One of Its Own

The racing community lost a motorsports legend this week on Saturday as Roy Hendrick passed away at the age of 70. Son of the legendary Ray Hendrick, Roy had built a legacy of his own as one of the greats in stock car racing. He started his career in 1969 in the limited sportsman division where he won his first championship at the Southside Speedway three years later. During his racing days, he also won 14 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division races at the South Boston Speedway. The track officials paid their respects to the racing legend with a post on social media.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we join the entire racing community in mourning the passing of our friend, the legendary Roy Hendrick,” the Twitter post read. “Our love and prayers go our to all his friends and family. His memory and legacy will live on here forever.” Roy Hendrick remains the first driver to win a Late Model Stock Car championship in South Boston Speedway’s history. Dominion Raceway also mourned the Virginia native’s demise with a tweet about the late race car driver’s legacy.

With profound sorrow, we bid farewell to Roy Hendrick, son of the legendary Ray Hendrick, a cherished figure in the racing community whose legacy continues to inspire and resonate deeply with fans and fellow racers alike. Born into a racing dynasty, Roy immersed himself in the… pic.twitter.com/loKSKe9Lc7 — Dominion Raceway (@DominionRaceway) August 3, 2024

Roy’s racing exploits also include his move to the Xfinity Series which was known as the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Division at the time. He won 12 races during the 1982 season driving a car owned by “Blue” Burton. He also claimed three straight NASCAR Late Model Stock Car championships from 1989 to 1991. A native of Richmond, Virginia, the racing legend won a whopping 24 out of 27 races at the Richmond Raceway in 1991. Despite sharing his last name with Rick Hendrick, Roy was not related to the Cup Series team owner.

Racing runs deep in the Hendrick family as Roy’s father Ray Hendrick is also considered one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time. He was called “Mr. Modified” by the community for his prowess in Modified and late-Model racing series. In his 38-year-long career, the late great driver was estimated to have earned 700 wins. He was selected as one of the 50 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history in 1998 and one of the Greatest 75 in 2023.

Roy’s father was a master of Martinsville Speedway with 20 race wins to his name at the venue. He also won five championships at the South Boston Speedway, four in Modified and one in Late Model. He passed away at the age of 61 in 1990 and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame posthumously in 1993. Ray was also recently named in the five-person Pioneer Ballot list for the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame.