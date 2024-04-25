Ray Hendrick and Rick Hendrick Relation: Is the NASCAR Team Owner Related to Hall of Fame Nominee?

Throwback to a sunny afternoon in South Hill, Virginia in the 1960s and you could see a teenage Rick Hendrick riding his bicycle 8 miles to work on the pit crew of Ray Hendrick, a motorsports superstar. Nicknamed “Mr. Modified”, Ray Hendrick was a largely renowned figure across Virginia and the East Coast for his success in the Modified and Late Model divisions of NASCAR.

Advertisement

But apart from being one of the earliest employers of Rick Hendrick, Ray does not share any other relation with the Hendrick Motorsports team owner. Ray is one of the nominees for NASCAR’s 2025 Hall of Fame class and a figure who quenched Rick’s thirst for motorsports early. His number of victories over a 38-year long career is estimated at 700.

Ray was selected as one of NASCAR’s Greatest 50 drivers in 1998 and one of the Greatest 75 in 2023. As iconic as his name, is his #11 modified car. The vehicle was the inspiration behind Denny Hamlin’s current ride in the NASCAR Cup Series. He won five championships in the South Boston Speedway, four in Modified and one in Late Model. He also has a track record in the Martinsville Speedway with 20 wins.

Ray passed away in 1990, aged 61, after a battle with cancer. He was posthumously inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in 1993. The icon remains to this day one of the most respected competitors NASCAR has seen.

Ray Hendrick’s nomination for the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

On Wednesday, NASCAR came out with a list of 15 names as its nominees for the 2025 Hall of Fame Class. Part of the Pioneer Ballot’s five-name list was Ray Hendrick. Despite his legacy and fame across motorsports, this is his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot. However, the trophies that he has won have preceded him to the prestigious venue.

Two of Ray’s biggest wins were in the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Driving in the Late Model Sportsman Division he procured back-to-back victories in 1975-1976. The trophies that he picked up for the achievement are now a permanent part of NASCAR’s Hall of Fame collection. The Fan Vote for the 2025 Hall of Fame Class opened on April 24 and ends on May 18. Fans can cast their support for Ray on NASCAR’s official website.