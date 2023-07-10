HomeSearch

“I Was Only Nine Years Old Then”: Kyle Larson Reflects on Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR Legacy in Atlanta

Ankit Sharma
|Published July 10, 2023

“I Was Only Nine Years Old Then”: Kyle Larson’s Poignant Reflection on Kevin Harvick’s Legacy Ahead of NASCAR’s Atlanta Tribute

This week’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta marked a special occasion for Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick. Before the race, Harvick shared the track with his iconic #29 car from 2001, driven by RCR owner Richard Childress in an emotional moment for most, considering Harvick’s first NASCAR win came in Atlanta 22 years ago. That victory came barely three weeks after he had replaced Dale Earnhardt Sr. at RCR following the seven-time champion’s death in a horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

Dale Earnhardt’s death on the track marked one of the darkest days in the sport’s history, and with Kevin Harvick retiring at the end of this season, it almost seems like a part of that chapter will be over forever. Kyle Larson, who by his own admission does not remember much from that period, does recognize the gravity of the tribute on Sunday.

Kyle Larson underscores the importance of Atlanta for Kevin Harvick

During the pre-race presser, Larson was asked if he remembered watching the events in 2001 live or anything at all. The 2021 Cup Series champion said, “Yeah, I was – gosh, I was only nine (years old) then, so I don’t remember if I watched it live. But I’ve obviously seen the highlights a lot of times. It was just an epic finish; an epic moment. A moment that meant a lot to the sport and to that race team, and the legacy that Dale Earnhardt Sr. had and the start of Kevin Harvick’s amazing career.”

On the importance of the appearance of the #29 car on Sunday, Larson added, “It’s pretty neat in Kevin’s final time here at Atlanta (Motor Speedway) to have Richard (Childress) pacing the field in that car. I think Atlanta has been Kevin’s best track his whole career until they repaved it, so it’s pretty neat. Those cars and the track – everything was just way different back then. It’s not even the same place – it might have the same address, but it’s not the same track as it was then. But no, it’s definitely cool to have that car leading the field.”

Kevin Harvick on the “bittersweet” emotions before the race on Sunday

As expected, the 2014 champion insisted before the race that he won’t let emotions take over him on Sunday. Harvick said, “To run the last race is definitely a little bit bittersweet, but I think for me, I’ve been prepared. So seeing the #29 car, the original #29 car lead the field to the green with Richard (Childress) driving it … kind of adds a little bit to it but mentally I’ve been prepared for it.”

With Harvick retiring at the end of the season, it will truly be the end of an era for an entire generation of NASCAR fans, who will always remember the #4 as the man who replaced an irreplaceable driver during the most difficult of times and came out with a legacy of his own.

Share this article

About the author

Ankit Sharma

Ankit Sharma

Ankit serves as a NASCAR Content Strategist at The Sportsrush, demonstrating a dedicated passion for sports and an extensive knowledge base. His fervor extends beyond his professional realm, often indulging in banter around a wide range of sports like the NBA, Tennis, and naturally, NASCAR. In addition to his professional pursuits, Ankit is a keen quizzer and crossword aficionado. When he steps away from the world of sports and puzzles, he immerses himself in the realms of literary fiction. An avid reader, he finds solace in the company of well-crafted narratives and character-driven stories that offer insights into the human condition. Meanwhile, his love for interactive storytelling finds a canvas in role-playing video games (RPGs).

Read more from Ankit Sharma