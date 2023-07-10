“I Was Only Nine Years Old Then”: Kyle Larson Reflects on Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR Legacy in Atlanta

This week’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta marked a special occasion for Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick. Before the race, Harvick shared the track with his iconic #29 car from 2001, driven by RCR owner Richard Childress in an emotional moment for most, considering Harvick’s first NASCAR win came in Atlanta 22 years ago. That victory came barely three weeks after he had replaced Dale Earnhardt Sr. at RCR following the seven-time champion’s death in a horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

Advertisement

Dale Earnhardt’s death on the track marked one of the darkest days in the sport’s history, and with Kevin Harvick retiring at the end of this season, it almost seems like a part of that chapter will be over forever. Kyle Larson, who by his own admission does not remember much from that period, does recognize the gravity of the tribute on Sunday.

Kyle Larson underscores the importance of Atlanta for Kevin Harvick

During the pre-race presser, Larson was asked if he remembered watching the events in 2001 live or anything at all. The 2021 Cup Series champion said, “Yeah, I was – gosh, I was only nine (years old) then, so I don’t remember if I watched it live. But I’ve obviously seen the highlights a lot of times. It was just an epic finish; an epic moment. A moment that meant a lot to the sport and to that race team, and the legacy that Dale Earnhardt Sr. had and the start of Kevin Harvick’s amazing career.”

Advertisement

On the importance of the appearance of the #29 car on Sunday, Larson added, “It’s pretty neat in Kevin’s final time here at Atlanta (Motor Speedway) to have Richard (Childress) pacing the field in that car. I think Atlanta has been Kevin’s best track his whole career until they repaved it, so it’s pretty neat. Those cars and the track – everything was just way different back then. It’s not even the same place – it might have the same address, but it’s not the same track as it was then. But no, it’s definitely cool to have that car leading the field.”

Kevin Harvick on the “bittersweet” emotions before the race on Sunday

As expected, the 2014 champion insisted before the race that he won’t let emotions take over him on Sunday. Harvick said, “To run the last race is definitely a little bit bittersweet, but I think for me, I’ve been prepared. So seeing the #29 car, the original #29 car lead the field to the green with Richard (Childress) driving it … kind of adds a little bit to it but mentally I’ve been prepared for it.”

With Harvick retiring at the end of the season, it will truly be the end of an era for an entire generation of NASCAR fans, who will always remember the #4 as the man who replaced an irreplaceable driver during the most difficult of times and came out with a legacy of his own.