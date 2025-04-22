Ryan Blaney Picked Over Chase Elliott to End Winless Streak, NASCAR Fans Point to Penske Driver’s Hard Luck in 2025

NASCAR Cup Series action will resume this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway. Every driver will fight to reach Victory Lane at this intimidating 2.66-mile track. But no one will want it more than Ryan Blaney. The 2023 Cup Series champion is desperate to break the winless streak that is tarnishing his image.

NBC Sports posted on X about how Kyle Larson has been the only former champion to win a race this season. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott were highlighted alongside Blaney as the ones who could join him. A striking number of fans picked the Team Penske superstar over the others to get the job done first.

One of them explained clearly what the issue has been for him this season. “Blaney. He has the best car every week, but things like crashes, tire/engine problems, restarts, and slow pit stops are what f*** him over. But if Blaney can have a fast pit crew, no car problems, and not be involved in any wreck, he’s got what it takes to win,” they wrote.

Kyle Larson’s the only past NASCAR Cup Series champ to visit Victory Lane this year. Who joins him? pic.twitter.com/MZbdR9F8Dt — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 21, 2025

As mentioned, Blaney does have the fastest car almost every weekend. It came to light earlier this month that he had the best Green Flag Pass Differential when racing inside the top 10. This is a measure used to analyse how many spots a driver gains or maintains during green flag runs.

It’s the difference between passes made and received inside the top 10. A higher number suggests that a driver is making up more spots rather than falling back. Ryan Blaney has scored +71, more than double that of the next-best driver. But all this hard work has been in vain due to the factors beyond his control.

Another fan noted, “It’s gotta be Blaney, he’s come so close like ten times.” In the last race at the Darlington Raceway, Blaney had the best long-run car. Bad pit stops hurt his chances throughout the event, and yet, he managed to take the lead with four laps to go. Just when it appeared he might win, Kyle Larson caused a caution and derailed all the work.

Such situations have become all too familiar for him in 2025. As the old saying goes: ‘If he didn’t have bad luck, he would have no luck at all!’ One fan echoed this sentiment, “Blaney is due. He’s had the speed but horrible luck.” Word of truth indeed. Fortunately, the Talladega Superspeedway is a drafting-style track on which Blaney has always been good. Could it be where his dark phase ends?

One fan wrote with optimism, “At Talladega? @Blaney or @joeylogano. Those guys have an almost-Earnhardt-like ability to work the draft!” The driver’s previous records at the track spell a lot of hope as well. He has won thrice on it throughout his career. In the last five races on it, he has one win and two runner-up finishes. And now is as good a time as any to win again.