F1

“We may see him drive in NASCAR soon”: Former Red Bull driver considering racing for the American promotion according to Gunther Steiner

"We may see him drive in NASCAR soon": Former Red Bull driver considering racing for the American promotion according to Gunther Steiner
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson took less than 3 quarters to break the NBA record!": When the Warriors legend hit 14 3-pointers against hapless Chicago 3 years ago today in 2018-19
Next Article
Man of the Match today Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Who was awarded Man of the Match in AFG vs PAK T20 World Cup match?
F1 Latest News
"He showed why we wanted to get him"- McLaren boss is delighted with sudden comeback by Daniel Ricciardo in 2021
“He showed why we wanted to get him”- McLaren boss is delighted with sudden comeback by Daniel Ricciardo in 2021

After having an underwhelming beginning to his time in McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo is finally finding…