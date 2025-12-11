Prominent Chase Briscoe Sponsor Takes Aim at NASCAR Management for Questionable Rule Enforcement

Richard Childress’ partnership with Chase Briscoe’s current sponsors, Bass Pro Shops, has always been one of the most visible and enduring alliances in the NASCAR garage. For 28 years, the brand and the veteran team owner have marched in lockstep, building a relationship that grew far beyond a sponsorship contract. So when leaked text messages revealed senior NASCAR officials hurling insults at Childress, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris delivered a sharp and detailed denunciation aimed directly at the sport’s leadership.

Morris began by reaffirming his affection for NASCAR and his decades-long friendship with Childress, noting how deeply he values the bond formed through competition, conservation work, and shared community initiatives.

But his tone shifted quickly as he addressed the outrage simmering among Bass Pro Shops employees, independent dealers, loyal customers, and members of the outdoor and military communities who hold Childress in high regard.

He said he was stunned by the disclosure of “shockingly offensive and false criticisms” made by NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps. Morris emphasized that hearing Phelps repeatedly refer to Childress as “an idiot,” “a dinosaur,” “a stupid redneck,” and “a clown” cut directly against everything Childress represents.

To Morris and Co., those comments dishonored a man who, in his view, has contributed as much to NASCAR’s growth and legacy as anyone in the sport’s modern era. He then turned to the remarks that spotlight NASCAR’s governance integrity.

“The commissioner’s recently revealed contempt for Richard Childress makes it abundantly clear that he and his lieutenants are not capable of being fair and objective when it comes to impartially enforcing the rules and regulations that govern the sport, including the objective assessment of fines and penalties. This is a threat to the very integrity of the sport,” Morris wrote.

One of the recent incidents that illustrates his point happened when NASCAR left Childress and his team feeling singled out. At Indianapolis, Austin Dillon received a one-race suspension after contact from his No. 3 car sent Aric Almirola into a wreck. Before that, during the race, NASCAR had also issued a five-lap penalty to Austin Hill for reckless driving.

Childress argued publicly that a suspension was excessive, especially since officials refused to penalize Austin Cindric during the race at COTA when he hooked Ty Dillon, admitted fault, and turned him into the right rear. NASCAR later docked Cindric 50 points and fined him $50,000, but the lack of immediate action fed Childress’ belief that RCR is treated differently.

Morris echoed that sentiment, amplifying Childress’ view that RCR is a “blue-collar team” often held to a harsher standard than larger, more politically insulated organizations. Taken alongside the leaked messages, he suggested the pattern reveals something deeper, a bias he believes undermines competitive fairness.

From Morris’s perspective, the issues extend beyond a few insults sent over text. They point to a leadership culture he sees as compromised, one that cannot credibly administer penalties or steward the rule book without prejudice.

Given how he defended Childress and how he challenged NASCAR’s management, his statement surely is one of the strongest public admonishments the sanctioning body has faced in years.