“Proof That the Current Playoff System Is Broken”: Fans Slam NASCAR Amid Kyle Larson’s Statistical Superiority Over Joey Logano

Intermediates are arguably the most important track types in NASCAR. They offer a tricky blend of high speeds and aerodynamic challenges for drivers to overcome and fans to enjoy. So, it is only fair to expect a Cup Series champion to be an expert in tackling these tracks. But Joey Logano, a two-time champion in the Next Gen era, disappoints majorly on this front.

Advertisement

NASCAR Insights recently posted, on X, a list of the top-10 drivers who’ve led the most laps at intermediate tracks in the Next Gen era. Logano was nowhere to be found on it. Instead, it was Kyle Larson, who hasn’t won a championship in the Next Gen era yet, who topped the list with 1,395 laps led.

One fan wrote below the post, “How the hell does Joey Logano have two Next Gen championships.” The Team Penske driver’s first championship in the Next Gen era, and second overall title, came in 2022. His second in the Next Gen era came last season amid huge controversies and accusations surrounding the playoff format.

Not many believed after last year that Logano was worthy of being a three-time Cup Series champion. He was largely mediocre throughout the season and used the quirks of the playoffs to put himself in the right spot to win. One fan echoed this sentiment, saying, “Maybe this is the best proof that the current playoff system is broken.”

Maybe this is the best proof that the current playoff system is broken. — Jayden4MVP (@BuhrandonL) May 8, 2025

One more added, “Joey Logano is supposed to be a 2-time Next Gen champ btw.” What many couldn’t digest about this entire dynamic is how unfortunate Larson has been despite being the best driver for years in a row. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has the most wins and top-five finishes in the Next Gen era and yet hasn’t won the title.

Last season, he reached Victory Lane six times and was the favorite to grab the championship throughout the year. But the playoff format caused him to stumble at the wrong junctures, and he failed to even make the Championship 4 finale at Phoenix. Nevertheless, the revelation of this stat on intermediate track performance shines light on how good he has been.

He has led more than twice as many laps as Christopher Bell (614 laps), who sits second on the list. A fan who was taken aback by this sheer display of dominance wrote, “Dang! I didn’t know that Larson was that far ahead.” Well, Larson isn’t regarded as the best driver of the current generation without good reason.