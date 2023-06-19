“Proud Father, Good Son”: NASCAR Fans Hail “Amazing Son” Chase Elliott’s Tribute to Father Bill Elliott

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Chase Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, shared heartfelt sentiments about their respective fathers. The significance of a father’s role in any child’s life is undeniable, but in the case of a racing driver like Elliott, who has grown up under the influence of a successful racing veteran, the impact is profound. Adding to the sentiment, a recent video featured Elliott reminiscing about his early childhood memories with his father.

In a parallel celebration of Father’s Day, Larson took to social media to honor his father on the occasion. He shared an array of nostalgic photographs capturing cherished moments from his youth with his father.

NASCAR fans appreciate the video of Chase Elliott and his father on Father’s Day



In a recent homage video by NASCAR, Elliott warmly reflected on his early years, recalling the instances when he had the chance to see his father, Bill Elliott, in action on the racing circuit. Much before Chase rose to fame as the 2020 Cup Series champion and the current face of NASCAR, his father was already a prominent figure in the sport.

Elliott articulated that he was fortunate to witness a part of his father’s racing career, albeit a smaller portion as most of it unfolded before his birth. He further noted that his father’s stint at Ray Evernham’s team during the early 2000s was a time when he himself was just starting to grasp the nuances of racing and appreciate the thrill of the sport.

Fans were overjoyed to witness the special bond between the father-son duo. They expressed that such a relationship was not only heartwarming to observe but also served as a source of inspiration for many other individuals and families. Additionally, some admirers also commended Elliott for being a devoted son to his accomplished and proud father.

Kyle Larson shares several heartwarming pictures of him and his father



Elsewhere, Kyle Larson chose to celebrate his bond with his father by sharing a series of photographs on Instagram. These snapshots, capturing poignant moments from Larson’s early years with his father, offer a nostalgic peek into their enduring relationship.

As an Asian-American driver on the field, Larson deeply appreciates the guidance and support of his parents, Mike and Janet Larson. His American father, Mike, and Japanese mother, Janet, have been instrumental in shaping his career. Of the two, Larson especially credits his father for providing both inspiration and encouragement throughout his successful journey in racing.