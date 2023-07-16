Brad Keselowski Hates Hendrick Legend’s Take On Missing NASCAR Element

NASCAR veteran driver and team owner, Brad Keselowski, recently spoke out over social media, where he seemed to have not liked what a Hendrick Motorsports legend said. The main argument was on the situation behind NASCAR’s missing element to hold extended practice sessions.

Several people have previously spoken about expanding the practice length in order to help out the smaller teams. Especially for prestigious events like the Daytona 500. Although the HMS legend would like to disagree on the matter.

So why did Keselowski disagree with their statement?

Brad Keselowski is totally against HMS Legends’ thoughts



While retweeting a post shared by Dirty Mo Media, where Steve Letarte can be heard giving his take on NASCAR practice sessions, he mentioned, “Love Steve, Hate the take Cup series needs practice back right now.“

So what did Letarte say that Keselowski could not agree on? Well, as per the post shared by Dirty Mo Media, Letarte was speaking about the practice sessions not being added to events such as the Daytona 500. This had been a highly debated topic in the past as well.

Letarte said, “There’s a lot of people on our broadcast, namely the two drivers think we need to practice. Nope, unnecessary. Let me tell you what, if you gave these guys two hours of practice, you know what happened.”

“The big teams will whip everybody’s butt. It wouldn’t be close. Because here’s why, so let me explain to the fan what happens. Everybody says, ‘Oh, give me an hour of practice because that’d be easier for the small teams. they don’t have all the tools.’ That is what happened.”

Steve Letarte explains the best thing NASCAR could do instead of practice



Speaking further on the matter, Letarte explained why avoiding the practice sessions would actually be a good thing for the smaller teams. He mentioned how this would make sure the playing field remains fairly equal. This is considering that the bigger teams would have far more resources off the simulators than the others.

Letarte explained, “You got to run for an hour and then, when practice ends, Hendrick and Gibbs and all those people, their simulators run all night. Like, you don’t want to give them information, right? The more information, the better they’re going to, the best thing you could do you start cold turkey.”

Letarte’s argument may make sense to some people. However, even in the past, several people have criticized NASCAR’s decision to not hold practice sessions that are long enough. Possibly both parties may have valid arguments regarding the matter.

So at the end of the day who will NASCAR listen to is the real question.