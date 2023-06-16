Chase Elliott’s Vivid Description of Father’s NASCAR Twilight Brings a Rush of Emotions in the Hendrick Motorsports Star

May 6, 2018; Dover, DE, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (right) stands with his father and former driver Bill Elliott (left) prior to the AAA Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent tribute video by NASCAR, Chase Elliott fondly recollected his childhood days, reminiscing about the times he began attending his dad, Bill Elliott’s races whenever he had the opportunity. Long before Elliott ascended to stardom as the 2020 Cup Series champion and the contemporary face of NASCAR, it was his father who was making waves in the sport.

Bill Elliott, famously known as ‘Awesome Bill from Dawsonville,’ amassed a remarkable legacy in NASCAR, clinching the ‘Most Popular Driver’ award a record-breaking 16 times. In the ensuing years, as his son Chase Elliott stepped into the NASCAR Cup Series, he upheld the family tradition. Chase has been bestowed with the same honor for five consecutive years, perpetuating the Elliott legacy in the world of NASCAR.

Chase Elliott brings up memories of his father’s Cup Series career



The Hendrick Motorsports driver reminisced about his childhood years when he first attended his father’s races. He recounted the memorable events he visited, with each race still vibrant in his memory.

In the Youtube video posted by NASCAR, Elliott stated, “This era of his career was one of very few when I was around to get to watch him race. A lot of his career was prior to me being born… Those couple of years he spent over at Ray’s (Evernham) place. And the early 2000s was really the time that I was just old enough to kinda start to learn what was going on and realize how cool racing was.”



“I remember the year he was leading, I think it was the next year he was leading and blew a tire on the last lap, I think Bobby Labonte went on to win… I remember how mad everybody at our camp was… He was older than a lot of guys at the time, but he got in, at the right situation with the right people and they had a lot of success and had a lot of fun.”

Bill Elliott partnering with Ray Evernham and Dodge put an end to his winless streak

Following a 16-year hiatus, Dodge made a dynamic comeback to NASCAR, partnering with renowned NASCAR racing team owner Ray Evernham. In 2001, this alliance created a pivotal opportunity for Bill Elliott, who became the centerpiece of their racing ensemble. In their maiden race with car No. 9, Elliott astonished the crowds by clinching the pole position in the 2001 Daytona 500, marking the 50th pole of his illustrious career.

Elliott’s first year with Evernham Motorsports demonstrated his unwavering grit and competitive spirit. His impressive performance included two pole victories, five finishes in the top five, and nine within the top ten. His resilience was best exemplified by his stunning victory at the Pennzoil Freedom 400 at the Homestead.

This victory held special significance as it put an end to Elliott’s seven-year, 226-race winless spell, a period that stretched back to the Southern 500 in 1994. This marked a resurgence for Elliott, ending his long-awaited pursuit of victory and confirming his position as a key player in the Dodge-Evernham partnership.