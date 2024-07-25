mobile app bar

Jimmie Johnson Opens up on the Cut-Throat Nature of NASCAR Team Ownership, “Insecurities” of Running Marquee Events

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Driver’s Worrying Assessment Echoes Jimmie Johnson’s “Too Much Racing” Complaint

Feb 18, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) during practice at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Jimmie Johnson pulled away from the IndyCar Series and full-time racing to purchase a stake in Petty GMS Racing. The team was rebranded upon his involvement and brought into life under the name of Legacy Motor Club. The 7X Cup Series champion began this journey with the goal of making the outfit a NASCAR powerhouse. But he has come to realize since that the job’s easier said than done.

In an interview with IndyStar at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Johnson admitted that playing the role of a team owner has been a tad bit tougher than what he expected to be. He stated, “I didn’t think it would be this tough. It’s a tough sport, and we have a great vision and have made a massive commitment to that long-term vision, so we’re on the journey.”

Legacy Motor Club changed car manufacturers this year amidst other turntable activities since Johnson took over. While the results of that haven’t been readily visible, they have been noticed by drivers like Kyle Larson. The Hendrick Motorsports driver said after winning the Brickyard 400 on Sunday that Legacy’s No. 42 car was one of the fastest cars on the field.

About the progress of his operations, Johnson said that he has managed to get the team to climb out of the rock bottom that it was in. But his role doesn’t just end within the four walls of his office. The icon is scheduled to race in nine Cup Series events this season and that is something that adds to the challenges he faces. But what could potentially cause a seven-time champion to hiccup in a race car?

Why Johnson continues to race in the NASCAR Cup Series

In addition to quenching his thirst for speed, his racing appearances also give sponsors the chance to be featured on the car of a legend. From being a driver who only had the car and the track to worry about to be an owner/driver who has to pay attention to a lot of aspects, Johnson has indeed come a long way. And the cost of this new dimension is high.

He said, “(At Hendrick), there was such a comfort knowing the car, knowing the track and the smaller details from a driver standpoint. Now, it’s halfway through the race before I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s what I’m supposed to do.’ And there are insecurities that come with that.” Regardless of these hurdles, he does enjoy what he is doing behind the wheel now.

Though his team isn’t in any position to get a driver into the playoffs this year, it has been showcasing signs of improvement from years past. Hopes are that it will follow along the lines of Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing to be a force that ought to be reckoned with.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Read more from Gowtham Ramalingam

Share this article

Don’t miss these