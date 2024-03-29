“Gotta Be Modern”: Ty Gibbs on Best Way to Get Younger Fans Into NASCAR

May 29, 2023; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs (19) makes his way to his car during the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

For more than a while now, NASCAR has been making big efforts in attracting younger fans. Be it a new generation of racecar, a more diversified schedule, a Netflix series, they’re trying it all. And so far, they are succeeding as well. But how can NASCAR appeal to, attract, and add even more younger fans? Let the young Ty Gibbs tell you that.

Gibbs, who is arguably the most exciting and promising young driver in all of NASCAR today, recently shared his very specific advice to NASCAR about how they can get more young fans to watch their races.

“I think the biggest thing is coming down to the broadcast and how entertained they are. Because we watched some racing series that the racing could suck and the broadcast is entertaining,” Gibbs said. “That’s what keeps people watching, and that’s what going to drive younger people to watch it.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver further added that the broadcasts have to “look cool.” He claimed, “It’s gotta be cool, it’s gotta be modern, it’s gotta be just fun to go to.”

“So I think there are a couple of number of things that are reasonable to change.”

Martin Truex Jr. full of praise for Ty Gibbs

At this young age, in his young career in NASCAR so far, Ty Gibbs has impressed everyone with his talent, with his craft, and with his results. He has already won the NASCAR Xfinity Series title. He had a pretty decent rookie year in 2023. And this year, he’s building up his craft even more, all of which is suggesting that his first Cup win is closer than we might think.

And besides all of this, Ty Gibbs’ talent is approved by his peers. Martin Truex Jr., a NASCAR giant in his own right, recently said of Gibbs as per FOX Sports, “He’s probably ahead of where most guys would be at this point in time.”

“He’s obviously got just a crazy amount of talent. He’s going to be winning races for a long time.”

So to say that Ty Gibbs is a talented racecar driver who is almost surely going to make it big in NASCAR is like saying internal combustion engines are better than EVs. Both are very obvious things.