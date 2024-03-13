“I’m Concerned”: Kevin Harvick Worried for Joey Logano’s NASCAR Season in 2024

Jun 27, 2021; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (left) and driver Joey Logano (right) sit on the pit road wall prior to the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Of the many big names in NASCAR who are on a winless streak, Joey Logano is arguably the biggest. After all, he is a 2x Cup champion who hasn’t won a race in close to 40 races. And Logano’s woes are worrying Kevin Harvick.

Speaking recently on ‘Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick,’ the NASCAR legend shared his views on Joey Logano’s current miserable run. “I’m most concerned about #22, Joey Logano. That’s my biggest concern because they were good at Daytona, controlled the race, but man, giving yourself an opportunity to win Talladega and Daytona, that’s really the only two superspeedways we have left before the playoffs,” Harvick said.

“I mean, is that their only chance to win at this point? I don’t know. They haven’t really shown the speed outside of Vegas, they didn’t show it at Phoenix. If I’m a Ford fan in general, I’m concerned.”

But these were Harvick’s views on Logano. When it comes to the other Penske superstar, Ryan Blaney, the former SHR driver had words of praise. “He was the best Ford last year, and he’s been the fastest Ford all last year. I think that he has been the fastest Ford and for whatever reason, he has been the fastest car than the other cars and it’s just different,” Kevin Harvick said of Blaney.

As for Joey Logano, Harvick thinks he can figure it out, but there’s a catch. He added, “I think those guys have the experience to figure it out. I just don’t know if they have the car to compete with the Toyotas and the Chevrolets.”

Kevin Harvick was all praise for Joey Logano despite embarrassing penalty

Sure it was the sensational finish in Atlanta that took all the headlines, but there was another story that was just as headline-worthy. It was NASCAR finding out and penalizing Joey Logano for wearing illegal gloves with the intent of gaining an advantage in performance.

Logano was slapped with several levels of penalties, including a $10,000 fine. But while this was an embarrassing moment for the 2x champion and the #22 team, Kevin Harvick lauded “the innovation part” of the whole deal.

“I love the creativity. It sucks when you get busted but when you think of things that other people aren’t doing, to me that’s a feather in the cap,” Harvick said.

But going into Bristol, Joey Logano and his team would be hoping to gain more of an advantage legally and quickly over the rest so they can finally kick-start their season because so far, they’ve been far from their best and what’s expected of them.