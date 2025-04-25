mobile app bar

Kenny Wallace Recalls Big Contribution to Dale Earnhardt’s Final NASCAR Win in Emotional Post

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Kenny Wallace (L) and Dale Earnhardt Sr. (R). Image Credits: Imagn.

With NASCAR once again returning this weekend to the biggest oval on the Cup circuit — the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway — it got veteran driver Kenny Wallace reflecting upon one of the biggest finishes of his career.

With 170,000 fans serving as witnesses, Sunday, October 15, 2000, wasn’t a win for Wallace. But his finish in the 2000 Winston 500 at ‘Dega was a close second, both literally and figuratively, as Wallace finished runner-up to Dale Earnhardt in The Intimidator’s 76th and final win of his storied Cup career.

Wallace took to X on Thursday to take a trip down memory lane. While he never won a Cup race in his the 344 starts in NASCAR’s top series in his career, Wallace did have three runner-up finishes.

But none were as famous as how he pushed Earnhardt to the win at Earnhardt’s favorite racetrack, earning a career-best 10 times at ‘Dega in his Cup career (second-best for Earnhardt were both Bristol and Atlanta, where he won nine times each).

Earnhardt came from 17th to the lead in four laps, then got a late push from behind from Wallace to propel him to the front, earning Earnhardt a $1 million bonus, finishing .119 seconds ahead of Wallace.

“It was wild,” Earnhardt recalled at the time to ESPN. Sadly, 4 ½ months later, Earnhardt would pass away in the final lap of the 2001 season-opening Daytona 500.

“I didn’t have any thought tonight that we’d have a chance of winning this race starting where we were at the (final) restart,” Earnhardt continued. “We kept working to win.

“We got on the outside, and Kenny Wallace really worked hard with us. He done a good job. I don’t think we’d have got up there without Kenny.

“Once we got together, he stayed with me and pushed me outside of them guys, and I had to beat Mike Sinner, but I had to beat him for a million bucks (the Winston 500 million dollar bonus).”

Which leaves one question: did Earnhardt ever share any of his prize bonus money with Wallace for the literally million-dollar assist he gave The Intimidator?

