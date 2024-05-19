Jamal Murray’s Availability Up in the Air for Nuggets-Wolves Game 7 As He Deals with His Calf Strain

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets will need all the resources they have in the pivotal Game 7 at Ball Arena tonight after their blowout loss in Game 6. Unfortunately, they have a cloud of uncertainty hanging over them because of Jamal Murray‘s calf strain.

According to the official pre-game injury report, Murray is listed by the Nuggets as ‘Questionable’ for Game 7. His appearance on the court will be a game-time decision.

Murray has been a regular feature on the injury report throughout the series. Although he has ended up playing every game so far in the series, he hasn’t been at his best in most of the outings.

However, given the seriousness of the contest, it is safe to assume that Murray is likely to play albeit for limited minutes.

#Nuggets – #Wolves Game 7 injury report: Jamal Murray (left calf strain) is *questionable* for Denver. Mike Conley (right soleus strain) is *questionable* for Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/o4as7PYNQY — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) May 19, 2024

In the last game, he played for 33 minutes and scored only 10 points with two rebounds and five assists. The 27-year-old went 4-18 from the field and 2-7 from the three-point line as his team suffered a 45-point loss in a potential season closer.

The Nuggets star has lost his consistency that helped him lead the team alongside Nikola Jokic last year. Even though he was in great rhythm in the first round series against the Lakers, his calf injury has really affected his production. However, the Nuggets could still use his clutch gene against a determined Minnesota side.

Nikola Jokic reflects on Game 6 loss

The Wolves took a 17-point lead in the first quarter against the Nuggets and by the time the final buzzer went off, the defending champions were left embarrassed. After losing the game 70-115, there wasn’t much left to explain for the Nuggets. But their main man, Nikola Jokic gave it a try at the post-game presser.

According to Vic Lombardi, Jokic said, “It’s a great loss. They beat us. They destroyed us. I think it’s a great loss.”

Nikola asked how they get over this beat down: “I don’t think we should. It’s a great loss. They beat us. They destroyed us. I think it’s a great loss .”@nuggets @AltitudeTV — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) May 17, 2024

Crediting the opposition for playing a better game, he said, “They beat our as*. They were better than us in every segment of the game. We need to accept it.”

They’ve had two days to accept the harsh reality of Game 6. Now that they’re about to enter the final chapter of the series at Ball Arena, the Nuggets would wish to take revenge of the humiliating loss.